The Italian publisher Ulrico Carlo Hoepli has died in Milan at the age of 91. The closure of the historic bookshop behind Piazza Scala was only a few days ago.

The founder, Ulrich Hoepli, emigrated to Milan in 1870 to take over the bookshop in the De Cristoforis passage not far from the cathedral square. (archive picture)

Shortly before his death, it had been decided to liquidate the Hoepli publishing house founded by his family. The death of the publisher, who was born in 1935, was announced on Tuesday, according to the Ansa news agency.

Hoepli was the fourth generation to run the family business, and in 1998 he was also appointed President of the Association of European Publishers. Management then passed to the fifth generation, although there were differences of opinion between the three Hoepli brothers and their cousin Giovanni Nava, who was against the closure of the company.

The Hoepli specialist book publishers, who had been based in Milan since 1870, remained closely linked to Switzerland. In 1911, one of Hoepli's ancestors established the Hoepli Foundation, which supports charitable, scientific and artistic institutions and endeavors in Switzerland.

The founder, Ulrich Hoepli, emigrated from Tuttwil in the canton of Hinterthurgau to Milan in 1870 to take over Theodor Laengner's bookshop in the De Cristoforis passage not far from the cathedral square.