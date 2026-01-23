With a slight delay, but all the more powerful for it: On Friday evening, Raye first brought star producer Mark Ronson and then superstar Alicia Keys onto the stage at the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival.

British musician Raye (right) invited superstar Alicia Keys (left) onto the stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Shortly after the concert began, British star producer Mark Ronson took the stage with his guitar. First, they performed a snippet of his hit “Uptown Funk,” with Raye taking over Bruno Mars’s part. After that, Raye and Ronson performed their duet “Suzanne.”

There was a lot of cheering toward the end of the opening concert for the 60th edition of the festival. Alicia Keys took the stage and sat down at the piano in the Stravinski Auditorium. First, the R&B icon performed what is arguably her most famous song, “If I Ain’t Got You.” Afterward, the American singer and her host performed “Oscar Winning Tears” by Raye.

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Raye was given creative freedom for the opening concert of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival. She and her big band performed tributes to past Montreux artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, and Prince.