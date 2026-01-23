An Australian court has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Rebel Wilson. However, the ruling by no means puts an end to the dispute surrounding her directorial debut, *The Deb*: Several lawsuits in Australia and the U.S. are still pending in court.

Here's what it's all about A court in Sydney dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by actress Charlotte MacInnes against Rebel Wilson on Wednesday. MacInnes plans to appeal the ruling.

At the same time, other legal proceedings are underway between Wilson, the producers, and the production company behind the film “The Deb.” The cases involve, among other things, defamation, breach of contract, financial allegations, and an alleged smear campaign.

The legal dispute is casting a massive shadow over “The Deb.” Despite its premiere and theatrical release, the film fell short of expectations and is set to be released digitally in the U.S. and the U.K. at the end of August. Summary created with

It was supposed to be Rebel Wilson’s first major foray behind the camera. Instead, the musical comedy “The Deb”—the “Pitch Perfect” actress’s directorial debut—has become the scene of a tangled web of legal disputes.

A chapter came to an end—for now—on Wednesday: A court in Sydney dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by lead actress Charlotte MacInnes against Rebel Wilson. A victory for Wilson. But only a partial victory. The dispute over “The Deb” has long been playing out across two continents, in multiple courts, and through several legal proceedings. Here’s an overview.

The Leading Actress

First, regarding the defamation lawsuit in which Wilson prevailed on Wednesday: Between September 2024 and July 2025, Wilson claimed in several Instagram posts that MacInnes had been sexually harassed by producer Amanda Ghost. MacInnes later changed her story and denied the allegations after being granted professional benefits.

MacInnes subsequently sued Wilson for defamation: The claim that she had made such allegations and ultimately retracted them was defamatory. In fact, there had never been any allegations of sexual harassment. “Wilson is an incredible liar who has fabricated terrible, terrible accusations against several people,” MacInnes’ attorney said in court.

The court in Sydney has now dismissed the lawsuit. With regard to three of the four posts, the court did not find that the defamatory statements alleged by MacInnes had been proven. According to the court, another post could indeed give the impression that MacInnes had changed her account of events. However, this was not defamatory in and of itself. Furthermore, MacInnes had not proven that the posts had seriously damaged her reputation.

"Thank you to the Australian legal system for this significant victory," Wilson wrote in an Instagram Story following the ruling. Meanwhile, MacInnes' legal team announced that it would file an appeal.

Actress Rebel Wilson expressed her relief in her Instagram Story following the verdict. Instagram Screenshot

The Producers

But that’s just part of the legal battles surrounding the film. They first came to public attention in July 2024. At that time, Wilson addressed her millions of followers on Instagram and leveled serious accusations against the film’s producers—Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden.

The allegation of “inappropriate behavior” toward MacInnes—which later led to a defamation lawsuit—was just one of several: Wilson also claimed that the producers had embezzled funds from the film’s budget. Furthermore, according to Wilson, the producers had attempted to block the screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. The other side sees it the other way around: they say they hesitated to screen the film at the festival due to unresolved credit issues—and that Wilson then used her accusations as leverage to force them to give the go-ahead.

The background: “The Deb” is based on the stage musical by young playwright Hannah Reilly. Wilson wanted a screenwriting credit, but the Australian screenwriters’ union awarded it solely to Reilly—Wilson was left with only a credit as “additional writer.”

The producers responded promptly. Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden filed a defamation lawsuit in Los Angeles. In it, they portrayed her as a liar and a “bully” who was defaming the producers out of revenge because she hadn’t received credit for the screenplay.

Wilson followed up in the fall. She filed a countersuit, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, false imprisonment, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The allegation of false imprisonment stemmed from an incident in which a producer allegedly confined her to a room and pressured her to sign a statement withdrawing her complaint about Ghost’s sexual misconduct.

In January 2026, a judge in Los Angeles significantly narrowed the scope of this lawsuit. He dismissed numerous allegations that he deemed irrelevant or too vague. However, parts of the case, including contractual claims against the production company AI Film, remained. Both lawsuits are still pending.

The Production Company

In July 2025, the production company AI Film also filed a lawsuit, this time in Australia. The allegation: Wilson had blocked a distribution deal in order to purchase the rights to the musical himself. The company is seeking damages. Wilson called the lawsuit “pointless” on Instagram. The case is still pending.

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The Smear Campaign

In the fall of 2024, anonymous websites began appearing that spread unsubstantiated and racist claims about producer Amanda Ghost. A year later, Ghost and her co-producers expanded their original lawsuit, accusing Wilson of orchestrating this smear campaign.

This case is linked to another Hollywood scandal: Ghost claims that Wilson hired Melissa Nathan—whose PR firm also worked for Justin Baldoni—to launch a campaign against her. Corresponding communications are said to have surfaced during the discovery process surrounding the film “It Ends With Us.” Wilson denies being behind the pages.

The real loser is the movie

So, one lawsuit after another. But the real loser in all this is the film itself. Although *The Deb* premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, it was then left in limbo for over a year due to the legal disputes, and its theatrical release was postponed several times.

It was eventually released after all: In April 2026, the musical comedy hit Australian theaters—where it flopped and grossed only a fraction of its $22 million budget. In its second week, “The Deb” slipped from No. 15 to No. 20 on the charts and, $237 per screen, according to *The Guardian*—an average of barely more than a handful of tickets sold per theater. The “Sydney Morning Herald” called the opening “pretty disastrous.” In the U.S. and the U.K., the film is set to launch on digital platforms in late August.

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