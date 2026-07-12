For 15 years, the Geissens have been an integral part of German reality TV. Now, Robert and Carmen have looked back on their early days. The couple revealed just how much their first TV paycheck was.

For their first TV appearances on “Goodbye Deutschland,” Robert and Carmen Geiss were paid just 6,000 euros per episode—today, they consider that fee far too low.

Here's what it's all about The Geissens will soon celebrate the 500th episode of their reality show. Filming for the anniversary episode is currently underway.

For their first TV appearances on “Goodbye Deutschland,” Robert and Carmen Geiss were paid only 6,000 euros per episode—in hindsight, a “ridiculous” fee.

For their first TV appearances on “Goodbye Deutschland,” Robert and Carmen Geiss were paid only 6,000 euros per episode—in hindsight, a “ridiculous” fee. Today, the Geissens produce their own show. However, setting up their own production company came at a high cost in terms of “learning the hard way.” Summary created with

500 episodes on German television: The Geissens are about to reach this milestone. Production is currently underway for the anniversary episode, as Robert and Carmen Geiss have now revealed in the YouTube series hosted by entrepreneur Markus Baulig.

The couple also used the interview to look back on their first steps in German television. Before the Geissens got their own TV show, they first appeared in six episodes of the expat soap opera “Goodbye Deutschland.”

The Geissens revealed that back then, they were paid 6,000 euros per episode. “That was a ridiculous amount,” Robert Geiss says of it today.

His wife, Carmen, feels the same way. After the first test run, she told the producer, “Sorry, but if I’m getting 6,000 per episode and do this for the rest of my life, I’ll eventually go broke.”

After all, the producers would have had access to their house and their boat. The cost of operating the boat alone would have far exceeded the fee.

Robert Geiss: “I’ve learned the hard way”

Today, 15 years later, Robert and Carmen Geiss produce their TV show through their own company. Robert Geiss explained that working with two production companies had previously “not worked out.”

"We're not employees," explains his wife, Carmen. Robert adds, "We can't take orders. Things only go the way we say they should."

"We'd rather do it ourselves," Carmen says. That way, it's also easier to split the production budget. "You always run into friction with an outside production company," Robert says.

But according to Carmen, getting their own company off the ground was “a nightmare” at first: “You jump into the deep end, where there are only sharks, and you’re just a goldfish.” Robert reveals that they were often taken advantage of in the beginning: “We learned the hard way.”

It is not yet known when the new season of “Die Geissens – Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie” will air on RTLZWEI. In May 2022, the spin-off “Davina & Shania – We Love Monaco,” which follows the daily lives of the Geissens’ daughters Davina and Shania, also debuted on TV. Currently, no new episodes of that show are available either.

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