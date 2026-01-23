Have you always wanted to talk to animals? It's possible in Pixar's sci-fi comedy "Hoppers". With the help of the latest technology, a young environmentalist slips into the skin of a beaver and tries to save the world.

Now you can stream the Pixar movie Robot beaver saves the world - cute, cheeky and surprisingly political

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "Elemental" and "Everything's Upside Down 2", Pixar's next directorial coup is "Hoppers".

In the body of an AI beaver, the young environmentalist Mabel tries to thwart a construction company's plan.

Piper Curda as Mabel is joined by Jon Hamm as Mayor Jerry and Meryl Streep as the Insect Queen.

The beavers are on the loose - but what exactly is "Hoppers" about?

Teenager Mabel has been campaigning for animals and nature in her home town of Beaverton all her life - much to the chagrin of some of her fellow citizens. When the charismatic mayor Jerry(Jon Hamm) wants to build a new highway through the middle of her beloved forest clearing, she takes a crazy action.

Mabel secretly joins a high-tech experiment and slips into the animal world as a robot beaver. There she quickly realizes that the forest has its own rules - and suddenly the animals are threatening to revolt against the humans. Now Mabel not only has to save the forest, but also prevent everything from getting out of control.

Pixar's latest film is a funny and fast-paced adventure with a clear message. Find out more about "Hoppers" in the video review above. And if the beavers don't win your heart, at least they save our environment.

"Hoppers" will be available from June 3, 2026 on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package).

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