When Nick Cave performs at the Montreux Jazz Festival, one of today’s most influential singer-songwriters takes the stage. But his music is also shaped by two devastating personal tragedies. The Australian lost two sons within a few years. To this day, these losses continue to shape his life and his art.

Headliner at the Montreux Jazz Festival Rock Star Nick Cave and the Dual Family Tragedy: How Two Losses Changed His Life

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Here's what it's all about Nick Cave is headlining the Montreux Jazz Festival and is considered one of the most important singer-songwriters of our time. His more recent works revolve around grief, loss, and hope.

The Australian lost two sons within a few years. These tragedies had a lasting impact on his life and his artistic work.

Cave speaks openly about his feelings of guilt following the loss of his children and processes them through music, visual art, and his “Red Hand Files.” His family, too, found their own ways to cope with their grief. Summary created with

Nick Cave (68) is much more than just a musician. The Australian with the distinctive bass voice is one of the most influential singer-songwriters of our time; he is also an author, screenwriter, and visual artist, and reaches millions of people as an unconventional advice columnist through his “Red Hand Files.” He first gained fame with The Birthday Party, and later made music history with the Bad Seeds.

His more recent albums—“Skeleton Tree,” “Ghosteen,” “Carnage,” and most recently “Wild God” (2024)—explore themes of loss, grief, and the search for hope. They are closely tied to two devastating personal tragedies: Nick Cave had to bury two of his sons—a loss that has forever changed his life and his art.

Cave after the loss: “The idea that art is above everything else no longer applies to me”

Two tragic events changed Nick Cave forever. In 2015, his 15-year-old son Arthur died after falling off a cliff in Brighton, following his first time taking LSD.

In 2022, his eldest son, Jethro, also died at the age of 31. Jethro suffered from schizophrenia. An official cause of death was never announced. Since then, Cave has repeatedly explored grief and loss in his art.

Even years after these tragedies, Nick Cave continues to grapple with the question of guilt. As early as 2024, he told the “Guardian" that his ceramic sculptures told “the story of a man who feels partly to blame for the loss of his child.” Through the visual arts, he was able to express feelings “in a way I never could with music.”

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In a TV interview on the ABC program “Australian Story" from 2024, Cave explains that feelings of guilt are part of the experience for many parents who lose a child. “The only thing you’re supposed to do is protect your children,” he says.

In total, Cave is the father of four sons. In addition to the late Arthur and Jethro, he has a son named Luke—a musician from a previous relationship—as well as Earl, the son he shares with his wife, Susie Bick. Bick said back in 2017 that working on her fashion label had helped her cope with the loss and stay strong for Earl.