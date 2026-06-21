He suddenly has to pause during his performance—an oxygen mask instead of a microphone! A moment of shock, but the global superstar reacts with humor and calls out to his audience: “The show must go on!”

No time? blue News summarizes for you A scare for fans of British pop star Rod Stewart during a concert.

The 81-year-old suddenly appeared to be feeling unwell and had to be given oxygen during the performance.

Afterward, the singer sat down on a staircase in the middle of the stage and began singing the next song.

British pop star Rod Stewart had to take a brief break during a U.S. concert and receive oxygen. This was reported by the celebrity news site TMZ, which also published a video of the incident. In the footage of the performance, the 81-year-old initially appears weak and barely moves. It also shows Stewart leaning on something for support while singing. According to TMZ, when the musician called over members of his team from the edge of the stage, they rushed to his side with an oxygen tank, and he took several deep breaths through a mask.

Rod Stewart doesn’t hide the incident

“The show must go on,” the singer calls out cheerfully into the microphone immediately afterward, as seen in the TMZ video. The concert in the U.S. state of Utah thus continued after a brief interruption. He nearly fainted, Stewart explains to his audience in the footage. You can hear the fans cheering loudly for him. Then the singer sits down on a staircase in the middle of the stage and begins the next song.

According to media reports, Stewart had recently canceled or postponed several performances for health reasons. However, the pop star has several U.S. concerts scheduled through August.