Is it possible to save humanity and still be likable? Ryan Gosling is trying to do just that. Tamara Cantieni and Frank Richter also discuss a controversial literary adaptation and discover a Korean action series that offers more than just fists.

Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the “streamteam” podcast.

The Astronaut

The new episode kicks off with a trip straight into space. In “The Astronaut,” Ryan Gosling plays a teacher who unexpectedly becomes humanity’s last hope.

Earth is facing a catastrophe, and suddenly the planet’s salvation rests in his hands. What sounds like heavy science fiction surprises with plenty of humor and a generous dose of humanity.

For Frank, Gosling is one of those actors who can carry a movie almost single-handedly. Tamara is particularly enthusiastic about the emotional moments. They both agree: this movie is just plain fun.

Wuthering Heights

After that, things get significantly more controversial. “Wuthering Heights,” one of the most famous novels in English literature, is being adapted for the screen once again. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi take on the lead roles.

While Tamara praises the opulent visuals, the costumes, and certain acting performances, she’s still left with a sense of disappointment.

Frank is even more blunt and openly admits that the film never really resonated with him. Rarely have the two been so at odds during a review—and that’s exactly what makes the discussion so compelling.

Bloodhounds

To wrap things up, Frank takes on the role of series recommender. His choice is *Bloodhounds*, a Korean production about two young boxers who stand up to loan sharks. What initially sounds like classic action quickly develops into a story about friendship, loyalty, and solidarity. Frank is particularly taken with the fight choreography. Tamara is impressed by how consistently the series tells its story without taking any unnecessary detours.

As always, the episode ends with “Fact or Fiction.” Among other things, listeners learn why a famous horror movie mask was originally conceived quite differently and why filming can sometimes become more dangerous than planned.

In the end, the most important question remains the same: What’s going on the watchlist? This time, the answer is surprisingly clear-cut. “The Astronaut” and “Bloodhounds” make it straight onto the two hosts’ recommendation list.

Stream now with blue TV The Astronaut

Wuthering Heights

Bloodhounds (Netflix)

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