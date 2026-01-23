The Salzburg Festival kicked off with the classic play *Jedermann*. Once again, Philip Hochmair played the lead role in an open-air performance on the atmospheric Domplatz.

The classic play *Jedermann*, about the death of a rich man, has opened the Salzburg Festival for more than 100 years. (Archive photo)

At his side, Hochmair had a new partner in the 33-year-old Roxane Duran (“The White Ribbon,” “Marie Antoinette”), who played his lover.

Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s allegorical play about the death of a rich man has been kicking off this prestigious festival for more than 100 years. The production by Canadian director Robert Carsen is now in its third season.

2,400 audience members watched the nearly two-hour-long production of *Jedermann*. The play will be performed a total of 15 times this year. All performances are sold out.

One of the highlights is "Carmen"

Through the end of August, the program in Salzburg features 208 opera, theater, and concert performances. This year’s highlights include a new production of Bizet’s opera “Carmen,” as well as world premieres of plays by Nobel Prize in Literature laureates Peter Handke (“Snow of Yesterday, Snow of Tomorrow”) and Elfriede Jelinek (“Among Animals”). According to the festival office, sales of the nearly 218,000 tickets are going exceptionally well.

The festival is undergoing a period of transition. Following the controversies surrounding former artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser, this year’s and next year’s editions will be led by cultural manager and former Burgtheater director Karin Bergmann. She will remain in the role until 2027. After that, the top cultural position will need to be filled. The festival also faces major financial challenges. The planned expansion of the festival’s infrastructure is expected to cost 519 million euros.