Samu Haber of “Sunrise Avenue” talks about his burnout, his therapy—and why, as an artist, you can’t just blame the music industry. The free-to-air TV channel blue Zoom will broadcast his concert from Lumnezia live.

"Everyone struggles with themselves": Samu Haber on the time after his burnout.

Live concert today on free-to-air TV Samu Haber on therapy and pressure: “At the very top, it’s like being on a windy mountain”

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Samu Haber speaks openly about his burnout and emphasizes that it is often one's own fears—not the music industry—that are the main causes.

Therapy and self-reflection had helped him accept himself and find his way out of a long-lasting “dark place.”

The free-to-air channel blue Zoom will broadcast Samu Haber's concert on Friday, July 24, 2026, starting at 10:40 p.m. Summary created with

You became a global star with the rock band Sunrise Avenue and performed on major stages for years. In your book *Forever Yours*, published in 2020, you speak openly about your burnout—an issue that affects many in the industry. Does the music business wear its stars out?

Samu Haber: No, I don’t think it’s the music industry. It’s more our own fears—the feeling of not being good enough, or our own traumas. When you’re at the very top, it’s like being on a mountain: it’s windy up there. You’re extremely exposed; everyone sees everything about you. You can’t hide anything. And that’s hard sometimes. But it’s our own decision to do this job. No one’s forcing us to do it. It takes a lot of self-reflection and also a certain amount of growing up in this business.

Many people in the industry remain silent about mental health issues. Why was it important to you to speak openly about them?

There’s nothing to be ashamed of. There isn’t a single person on this planet who isn’t struggling with themselves. No one. I’ve tried to be the tough, perfect guy, too—but it’s so much easier not to be. Maybe I just want to show that it’s okay not to be perfect. And that there are ways to get through it. Because I myself was in a very foggy, dark place for a very long time—actually, my whole life.

You say you’ve been “in a rather dark, foggy state your whole life.” Was there a moment when you realized you needed help?

It wasn’t a single moment. I was in that state for a long time, but I still managed to function. The point is: It’s not about the music business, but about your own fears and issues. At some point, I realized I had to confront these issues. I went through a long course of therapy and continue to do so to this day. It’s not about quick fixes, but about getting to know and accept yourself honestly. That was the decisive step for me.

You say that therapy doesn't provide easy answers. What helped you the most?

Therapists don’t give you solutions. They help you think for yourself. The most important thing is to accept yourself. I’m Samu, 50 years old, sitting here in Helsinki—this is my life. So I have to figure out: What do I really want? It was hard at first, because you really have to open your heart. You question everything—your relationships, your friends, your work. But then everything starts to fall into place.

«Being at the very top is like being on a mountain—it's windy up there» Samu Haber Finnish rock star

That sounds exciting. So what happened next?

At some point, I really started looking forward to it. I’d think to myself, “Yeah, therapy again tomorrow, therapy again tomorrow.” I was really looking forward to the next session because I was getting to know myself better and better. And that’s probably the most exciting journey I’ve ever been on. I realized: Actually, everything’s okay—you just have to be honest with yourself.

When you look back on your burnout: Would you have needed someone back then to rein you in and say, “Stop, this is too much”?

No, because I don't think we should tell others what to do. People don't change just because you tell them to—we have to figure things out for ourselves. A lot of people have told me they’re worried—my family, my friends. And I’ve always replied, “Me too.” But I have to see this through. I didn’t come here to give up right at the end.

Since 2020, you've been performing on stage as a solo artist rather than with Sunrise Avenue—how has that changed things?

I’m not really alone—I have my band with me. And to be honest, it’s not that different. We used to be four on stage; now there are three of us. The crew is the same, and so are some of the songs. In the end, it was always me singing my songs and telling my stories. When I do that, I’m not thinking about the band—I’m thinking about the audience.

How are you doing right now?

Great. Spring is coming, a big show is coming up, and I have a wonderful year ahead of me—with concerts in Switzerland and a tour in the fall. I couldn't be happier.

You'll be back in Switzerland soon—you mentioned in an interview that you enjoy riding public transportation. Do people ever see you riding the tram through Zurich?

(laughs) In October, I'll probably be riding my bike. I'm not allowed to drive in Switzerland this year—I got a huge fine last year.

Transparency Note: The interview was conducted in April 2026.

Samu Haber will perform at the Open Air Lumnezia on July 24, 2026. The free-to-air TV channel blue Zoom will broadcast the concert starting at 10:40 p.m.

Did you miss the concert?

You can watch Samu Haber's performance here. The concert will be available in the player for seven days.

Samu Haber - Openair Lumnezia 2026 Fr. 24.07. 20:40 - 21:55 ∙ DE 2026 ∙ 75 Min Stream on

More videos from this section