Samu Haber recently turned 50. How does a rock star deal with getting older? Haber shared his thoughts with blue News before his performance at Openair Lumnezia—and talked about how much he enjoys the mountains of Graubünden.

Rockstar, in all honesty Samu Haber talks about aging—and shares his thoughts on the Swiss mountains

Here's what it's all about Samu Haber is one of Europe's most successful rock musicians.

He met with blue News for an interview at the Openair Lumnezia.

In it, the 50-year-old talks about growing older and new perspectives.

You can still watch the broadcast of Samu Haber's performance in Lumnezia until August 1 at blue Zoom. Summary created with

Samu Haber has been one of Europe’s best-known rock musicians for years. With his band Sunrise Avenue, he achieved international success and was behind hits such as “Fairytale Gone Bad” and “Hollywood Hills.” In German-speaking countries, too, the singer became known to a wide audience through his role as a coach on “The Voice of Germany.”

Today, Haber is performing as a solo artist and wowing audiences with his energetic stage presence—most recently at his performance at the Openair Lumnezia. blue News host Bettina Bestgen sat down with the musician for an interview.

In the interview, the 50-year-old talks, among other things, about how his outlook on life has changed over the years—and why, for him, getting older brings not only challenges but also new perspectives.

You weren't able to make it to Val Lumnezia yourself? No problem: The broadcast of Samu Haber's concert is still available on free TV until the end of the month at blue Zoom.

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