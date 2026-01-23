The road to the "King of Pop" was paved with unprecedented fame, but also with deep shadows. The new biopic "Michael" now attempts to bring this monumental life journey to the big screen.

The cast behind the camera shows that "Michael" is no ordinary biopic. Graham King, the man who already brought "Bohemian Rhapsody" to worldwide success, is responsible as producer. He is assisted by director Antoine Fuqua, who once began his career with music videos for superstars and is now known for his visually stunning productions. The screenplay was penned by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, who has proven with films such as "Gladiator" that he is a master at structuring epic material.

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Production in a state of emergency

The making of the film was like a marathon. With an estimated budget of 155 to 200 million dollars, "Michael" is one of the most expensive musician biographies in film history. Filming, which began in early 2024, took the crew to numerous original locations and required meticulous preparation in order to authentically recreate the iconic stage shows. The fact that Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, plays the lead role lends the film a unique, almost uncanny authenticity.

Short-term course corrections and legal hurdles

Reports of far-reaching changes in post-production are particularly explosive. Originally, an even more comprehensive work was planned, but according to reports, reshoots and adjustments were made for around 15 million dollars. One reason for ending the film in 1988 - at the conclusion of the "Bad Tour" - is apparently due to the legal complexities surrounding the first abuse allegations in 1993. Rather than getting lost in a legal minefield, the makers decided to focus on the era of the unprecedented artistic rise.

By involving the Michael Jackson estate and close associates such as John Branca, the result is a work that celebrates Michael's genius but also bears the hallmarks of those who administer his legacy. Whether this perspective does justice to the complexity of Michael Jackson the man remains an exciting question for the audience.

"Michael" will be shown at blue Cinema from April 22