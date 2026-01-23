Schlager star Michelle is ending her career as a singer. From now on, the 54-year-old plans to work as a spiritual healer under the name “Wakan”—and, among other things, offer so-called “contacts with the afterlife.”

Michelle is ending her career as a singer and will now work as a spiritual healer under the name “Wakan.”

No time? blue News summarizes for you Schlager star Michelle is ending her singing career in a few days.

In the future, the 54-year-old plans to work as a spiritual healer.

Starting in mid-July, Michelle will offer consultations and so-called "contacts with the afterlife" under the name "Wakan."

After 34 years as a pop singer on stage, Michelle is calling it quits. Her final TV appearance as a musician is scheduled for June 27 on the ARD show “Schlagerbooom” with Florian Silbereisen.

After that, the 54-year-old plans to retire her stage name—and step away from the music business.

“It’s not that I’m saying on a whim that I’m done with it because everything in the industry is getting on my nerves. No. It’s really been a process that has grown within me over the years,” she explains in an interview with “Bild.”

Michelle: “I want to help people heal”

And what comes next? Michelle will become Tanja Hewer again, the singer’s real name. A woman with a mission. “I want to help people heal.”

Instead of standing on stage and giving concerts, she wants to work as a spiritual healer in the future. According to her own statement, Hewer completed her training as a healer over ten years ago, followed later by further training as a medium.

Starting in mid-July, she plans to offer individual consultations and so-called “contacts with the beyond” under the name “Wakan.”

Hewer: “I think I’m kind of the silly grandma”

In her private life, Michelle is the mother of three daughters and now also a grandmother—a second grandchild is on the way. “I think I’m kind of the silly grandma who just messes around with the little one,” Tanja Hewer told “Bild.”

Privately, the past few months have been quite turbulent. First, her partner Eric Philippi (29) proposed to the singer in front of an audience in Berlin in February,

Just a few weeks later, they split up. In the meantime, both have also deleted all their joint posts on Instagram.

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