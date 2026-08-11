First, Swiss member Manon Bannerman took a break; now, leader Sophia Laforteza is also out. That leaves four women, an upcoming world tour—and the question of what toll the girl group’s tightly scheduled system is taking.

At the beginning of the year, the band Katseye still had six members. Manon (third from the left) and Sophia (second from the right) have since temporarily left the band.

According to Manon from Switzerland Second Katseye Member Takes a Break—What's Going On with the Girl Group?

Here's what it's all about Katseye, a global K-pop-style girl group that emerged from a reality show, has been enjoying great success since 2024. Now, two of the six members are taking a break for health reasons.

The remaining four members will be performing on their own for the time being, even though a new EP and an international tour are on the horizon.

Fans are supporting the singers who are taking a break, but at the same time, they doubt whether Katseye, as a four-piece, can fill the gaps that have been left.

The dropouts raise questions about the pressure to perform at Katseye. The casting and training system, as well as public comments—some of which are racist and sexist—could further increase the psychological strain on the young women. Summary created with

Four young women are performing a dance routine that was actually meant for six. There are gaps, and the formation looks a little unsteady. When the song ends, a member of the band says, “Sophia can’t be here today.” Then she asks the crowd, “Will you send her your love?” The crowd cheers.

The concert at the Head-in-the-Clouds Festival in California is the first for the pop group Katseye without member Sophia Laforteza. Just a few hours earlier, it was announced that the 23-year-old was taking a break—for health reasons, according to the label. Sophia is already the second of six members to step back, following Swiss member Manon. What’s going on?

Who is Katseye?

Katseye is the product of a reality show—an “experiment,” as it’s repeatedly described in reports about the band. Behind the band are two labels: the Korean K-pop label Hybe, which also made the South Korean boy band BTS a huge success, and the U.S. record label Geffen Records, which is part of Universal.

From 120,000 applicants from all over the world, they then put together a band. They put the contestants through training, taught them the ropes, and had them compete against each other—K-pop, or Korean pop, has a term for this: “Survival Show.” The show could be watched on YouTube and the social media channels of Hybe and Geffen. The stated goal: to create the next big global girl group.

In the end, six young women remained who can not only sing but also dance at the same time and deliver a spot-on performance: the Americans Daniela Avanzini, Lara Rajagopalan, Sophia Laforteza, and Megan Skiendiel; the Swiss Manon Bannerman; and the Korean Yoonchae Jeung.

The experiment worked. Katseye’s first single, “Touch,” went viral on TikTok in 2024, and the Netflix documentary “Pop Star Academy: Katseye” told the story of the band’s formation. And since then, the group has racked up chart hits, been nominated for two Grammys, and won several American Music Awards.

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Strictly speaking, however, the label “K-pop band”—as Katseye is often called—is incorrect. The group sings in English, lives in Los Angeles, and targets the global market. For Katseye, K-pop isn’t the product, but rather the business model: the auditions, the training, the fan base. Katseye is similar to K-pop, but it isn’t K-pop.

Katseye’s music itself sounds a little different with every new song: “Gnarly” sounds like hyperpop, “Gabriela” like Latin pop, and the latest release, “Animal,” is reminiscent of an Ed Sheeran song. No wonder—he co-wrote the song, too.

Who has dropped out so far?

The first rift occurred in February of this year—at the height of their success, of all times: Katseye had just had just been nominated for two Grammys, when Swiss member Manon Bannerman announced she was taking a break. According to the label, she needed to focus on her health.

Her performance at the Grammys was the last time the 24-year-old performed on stage with the group. To this day, there is no date set for her return. Fans are also speculating about whether she will return at all.

Manon, a 24-year-old from Switzerland (left), and Sophia, a 23-year-old from the U.S. www.imago-images.de

From then on, the others took over her parts. Manon’s characteristic deep, husky voice was missing—as can be heard, for example, in the live performance of the song “Gameboy,” where Lara now sings the first verses that Manon had previously performed.

And now Sophia is also taking a break. Of all people, she—who is often described as the group’s “leader,” that is, the one who represents the group to the outside world and keeps it together. In her case, too, the label cited health reasons and spoke more specifically of mental health issues. Her situation is to be reassessed in September.

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What's next for Katseye?

Sophia’s break also comes at a time when a lot is at stake for Katseye: A new EP is set to be released on Friday, and a tour kicking off in September will include concerts in Europe, the U.S., and Mexico. On the tour posters, Katseye is shown as a five-piece band—without Manon. On stage, however, there will likely be only four members, at least for some of the concerts.

What do the fans say?

While there is a lot of support for Sophia, fans aren't entirely sure whether the remaining four can fill the gaps left by the other two.

The mood at their first performance as a quartet was strange, and people are saying on social media that Sophia is clearly missed. Or: “The group seems visibly shaken as a four-piece.” Others joke that Katseye will probably be just a duo by the end of the year. And someone else asks sarcastically: “Did people get their tickets at a 33 percent discount?”

For many pop stars, this is a reality: To their fans, they are both friends whom they wish a speedy recovery and a product they’ve paid for.

This comment sums up the fans' frustration. Instagram Screenshot

Why is this relevant?

Because two failures in half a year—both at their peak—draw attention to the system from which Katseye originates.

As established at the outset, Katseye aren’t just a few young women who enjoy making music. They are part of a commercial product that’s meant to become the world’s biggest girl group. It goes without saying that this is an intense experience for the members. And it goes without saying that high expectations are placed on them.

Manon, from Switzerland, struggled with this right from the start. In the Netflix series, she was sometimes portrayed as lazy because she missed training sessions. “In America, there’s a completely different culture when it comes to balancing work and personal life,” she later said in an interview with *New York Magazine*. “Over there, everything revolves around hard work and ambition. In Switzerland, you take a day off when you’re sick.”

When Manon announced her hiatus, questions also arose as to whether racism had played a role—Manon is said to have liked related Instagram posts. In response to criticism that she was lazy, she also said in an interview with *New York Magazine*: “Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, isn’t fair. Now I feel like I always have to try extra hard to prove myself—even though that really shouldn’t be necessary.”

Lara, Sophia, Megan, Daniela, and Yoonchae. Manon, from Switzerland, was no longer with us when this photo was taken. www.imago-images.de

On top of that, the judgment to which the band members are subjected as public figures also has a sexist slant. “People view us as women who need to be judged. They judge us based on how pretty we are, how well we can sing and dance, and then add it all up to a total score,” Lara said in an interview with the BBC. Her bandmate Manon added that this is very stressful mentally.

This is noteworthy because this very framework doesn’t start with the fans, but with the label. Reducing people to numbers and rankings—based on appearance, singing, and dancing—is exactly what the reality talent show demonstrated, week after week. It’s a system that even the band members themselves have called “dystopian.”

So when fans today calculate the band’s rankings and ask for a “33 percent discount,” they’re simply applying what was presented to them from the very beginning. The logic of treating pop stars like a quantifiable commodity was provided by the system itself.

The question is, where does one's own well-being fit into this equation—and whether the only place for it is a (temporary) break, like the one Manon and Sophia have now taken.

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