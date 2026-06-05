Pop star Shakira will perform the official song "Dai Dai" live for the first time at the opening ceremony of the World Cup on June 11 in Mexico City. This was announced by the world governing body Fifa - one week before the start of the tournament.

Together with co-singer Burna Boy, the Colombian will perform in front of the fans in the Aztec Stadium in the Mexican capital. The performance will "set the mood for an unforgettable opening match that will bring fans from all over the world together for a celebration of football, music and culture", according to a FIFA statement announcing the program.

The opening show of the World Cup is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before the kick-off of the match between Mexico and South Africa. Artists such as Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs and Alejandro Fernández will also perform.

Dai, dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go!

Shakira had previously been announced as one of the artists scheduled to perform at the inaugural halftime show of the World Cup final on July 19 in the USA. She will also perform "Dai Dai" there.

Shakira already contributed the official FIFA song for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 with "Waka Waka".

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy embedded the refrain "Dai, dai, iko, dale, allez, let's go!" in a danceable melody. In addition to football stars such as Pelé, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the song also mentions major football nations. "Dai Dai" means something like "Let's go" in Italian.