Soul-pop singer RAYE opened the 60th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival yesterday. blue News was there, and one thing is certain: the British singer and her surprise guests treated the audience to an unforgettable evening.

"We didn't have that when I was growing up"

Here's what it's all about RAYE opened the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival to a sold-out crowd. The turnout was so large that the start of the concert had to be delayed by 30 minutes.

The British singer wowed the audience with her personal performance and her impressive voice. Surprise appearances by Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys provided additional highlights.

After a ravenous encore, the concert ended with “Where Is My Husband.” The audience left the Stravinsky Auditorium thrilled. Summary created with

To say that RAYE drew a huge crowd would be an understatement. The British artist’s concert even had to be delayed by 30 minutes so that all attendees could make it into the Stravinski Auditorium. The announcement did cause some discontent among a portion of the audience that was already there. But this minor annoyance was quickly forgotten.

Who is Raye? Sängerin mit Appenzeller Wurzeln Diese fünf Fakten erklären den Hype um Raye

At 9:01 p.m., Festival Director Mathieu Jaton steps out onto the balcony and promises “an extraordinary opening night.” He then announces “the Carte Blanche for an artist who is part of the Montreux Jazz Festival family.”

At this point, the stage—which has been set up in the middle of the Stravinsky Auditorium and slowly rotates on its own axis during the concert—is still covered with large drapes. Photos commemorating RAYE’s life are projected onto it.

The singer notes that this is the first time she has headlined the opening night of the Montreux Jazz Festival. She describes the show as “a tribute to music, to the people around me, and to the moment I decided to believe in my own voice.”

RAYE wowed the audience on the opening night of the 60th Montreux Jazz Festival at the Stravinski Auditorium. Social Democratic Party

Then the curtains fall and the show begins. It kicks off with a stripped-down guitar-and-vocals version of “Who Knows Where The Time Goes.” The auditorium is completely silent, allowing RAYE’s impressive voice to shine through.

High-profile surprise guests

An opening night celebrating the 60th anniversary wouldn't be an opening night without surprises. RAYE brings several celebrity guests onto the stage.

Producer and musician Mark Ronson kicks things off. Together, the two perform “Uptown Funk” and “Suzanne.”

Raye with special guest Alicia Keys. Emilie Black

But the biggest surprise comes a little later: Alicia Keys takes the stage. The audience erupts in cheers—many can hardly believe what they’re seeing. Together with RAYE, she sings “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Oscar Winning Tears.”

Grand Finale

No sooner had RAYE left the stage than the audience began loudly calling for an encore. Actually, she announced, only one last song was planned. But then someone in the audience called out a song request. “Oh my God, I forgot that one!” the singer laughed.

On the spur of the moment, she breaks into “Click, Clack Symphony,” and the entire audience enthusiastically sings along. This is followed by the originally planned closing song after all: “Where is my Husband”—for many fans, one of the highlights of the evening.

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa Der Festivalsommer auf blue News Die besten Festivalmomente auf unseren Kanälen: online bei blue News, auf Social Media und im Free-TV auf blue Zoom – präsentiert von Swisscom, unterstützt von Mastercard.

Once again, the audience dances, celebrates, and sings along. At 11:20 p.m., the curtain finally falls. RAYE had promised an “extraordinary night”—and that’s exactly what she delivered. The audience leaves the Stravinski Auditorium with a sparkle in their eyes.

You can find out more about last night in the live updates.