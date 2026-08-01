After 28 years together, the "Auswanderer" stars Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke are finally getting married—with a TV crew in tow. But just before the ceremony, a surprising detail causes a stir: Is the groom perhaps still married to another woman?

Here's what it's all about After 28 years together, Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke celebrated a non-religious wedding ceremony in Mallorca. Legally, however, they are not yet married.

Shortly before the wedding, Steff Jerkel realized that he wasn't sure whether his previous marriage had even been officially dissolved. Peggy took care of the necessary paperwork for the planned civil wedding.

Despite the red tape, stage fright, and thoughts of running away, the celebration took place as planned. Summary created with

First things first: The wedding of the “Goodbye Deutschland” couple Steff Jerkel (56) and Peggy Jerofke (50) on June 26 took place as planned, as shown in the latest episode of the VOX docu-soap. However, the romantic ceremony, featuring pastel-colored decorations, was a non-legal wedding—in the eyes of the law, the couple was not yet considered married afterward.

Peggy feels right at home as a bride. Voice

At least not with each other—because even before the party, Steff suddenly dropped a bombshell that left the camera crew stunned: “I don’t even know if I’m divorced yet!” Back in the 1990s, he’d actually been married once before—a brief marriage he’d entered into just to get an apartment reserved for married couples, as he once revealed in a podcast.

Then, in 1998, Peggy came into his life; apart from a one-year separation, they have been together ever since and had a daughter, Josephine (8), in 2018.

No Memory of the Divorce

However, the restaurateur wasn’t sure whether he had actually finalized the divorce from his first wife on paper: “I don’t remember signing a divorce decree or anything like that at all.” His mother couldn’t help him either; she didn’t remember either. But he thought his ex “would have made sure” that “it was all finalized.” And Peggy had surely figured out by now whether everything was in order.

As usual, she was the much more organized of the two and took care of all the paperwork and administrative procedures for the wedding. The bureaucracy in Mallorca—her and Steff’s adopted home—seemed to be every bit as complicated as that in Germany, and the whole process turned out to be quite a hassle. But of course, it made sense that Steff’s divorce papers were needed. After the big celebration, Peggy wanted to officially become Steff’s wife “as soon as possible”: “I hope it all works out before September.”

Stage fright and thoughts of running away

But even before the wedding reception—originally planned for 75 guests in the garden of a luxury hotel in Canyamel—there were still some hurdles to overcome: For example, Steff hadn’t even tried on the suit he’d bought on a whim, and on top of that, he’d started to panic two days before the ceremony.

Speaking separately, he himself, along with his reality TV buddies Paul Janke (44) and Patrick Romer (30), described how he would have loved to run off to Bali with them. Paul’s terse response to this suggestion: “Stop being so crazy!”

Fortunately, Steff did just that and was visibly moved on the big day when he first walked down the aisle hand-in-hand with his daughter Josephine, passing between the celebrity and non-celebrity guests, and shortly afterward saw his Peggy coming toward him. In front of the wedding officiant and their guests, the couple happily exchanged vows, and later celebrated in style.

Steff Jerkel has only two regrets in life

One of the highlights of the day and evening was, of course, the huge cake, which was decorated with paper cutouts depicting important milestones in the couple’s lives. Another highlight was Steff’s surprises for Peggy (a luxury watch and a trip to Bora Bora) as well as his speech—even though the two had actually agreed to forgo gifts and personal vows.

"Even his own friends had sometimes wished Peggy a better husband than himself," the groom announced with a wink, emphasizing that he had only two regrets in life: “First, that I’m marrying you ten years too late, and second, that I had Josephine ten years too late.”” So in the end, there’s really only one thing left to do: keep our fingers crossed that he and Peggy will soon get to celebrate once again—at the courthouse.