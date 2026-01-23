Baschi’s tenth album, “Bürgin,” will be released in a few days. Five questions for the dialect musician, who is going through a period of transition in his life.

Keystone-SDA: Baschi, your upcoming album is about first love on the one hand, and finding new happiness in life on the other. It’s about change. What changes are on your mind right now?

Baschi: The biggest turning point was the birth of my son Lennon. It’s absolutely life-changing. Over the past 20 years that I’ve been making music, I was kind of caught up in the excitement. Lennon has given me a nice “wake-up call” to take a breather. He’s shifted my focus. When I hold my new album in my hands, it’s wonderful. But when I see my baby, that happiness is indescribable. Today, there are things in my life that are more important than music.

The album title also suggests that you’re heading in a more personal direction. While your first album, released in 2004, was titled “Baschi,” the new album bears your maiden name, “Bürgin.” When you compare the two, what else is different now compared to back then?

Making my first album was a completely different experience. I had never written my own music before. My producer at the time, Roman Camenzind, and I knew the label was waiting for an album and that we had to deliver. We were both under a lot of stress. Today, there’s much less pressure.

You've also witnessed a major shift in music marketing—the transition from television to social media. Where do you feel more at home?

First off, I have to say: I feel most at home on stage—even though I still get nervous before every performance. You can’t find those emotions anywhere else. But I started my career on TV, and that’s still more my thing than social media. Because I just can’t seem to keep up with posting on Instagram with the consistency my followers expect. But the music market is evolving even further—AI-generated music is now creeping its way onto the radio. Within seconds, AI can create a song in a regional dialect. I hope this trend eventually slows down. Or that the audience ignores it and buys albums, attends concerts, and thus supports Swiss musicians. I don’t even have a CD player myself anymore, but the album looks great sitting on the mantelpiece!

With the song “Polo” on your new album, you pay tribute to the pioneers of Swiss music. Do you also have a soft spot for the local dialect offstage and outside the studio?

In my free time, I actually listen to a wide variety of music. But it’s true that I get excited when new music in the local dialect comes out, like from Patent Ochsner or Stephan Eicher. I’m interested in how others use the language. Besides, my English is still the same as it was in sixth grade. It does annoy me a little that I didn’t realize back in school just how important that would one day be. Since I understand the dialect, I guess that’s why I enjoy listening to it.

The album “Bürgin” features two collaborations: the ballad “Bi dir” with Stefanie Heinzmann and the summer song “Vino Rosso” with Valentino Vivace, which has already been released as a single. Have you always wanted to work with them?

It just happened naturally. I’m not exactly known for doing features, but the ballad “Bi dir” was on the table, and I liked the idea of singing it with a woman. Plus, Stefanie Heinzmann and I have known each other for a long time. I’m curious to see how the song will be received by the audience. It might be a bit cheesy for some people, but Stefanie and I really like it! With Valentino Vivace, I knew he sees himself more as an indie musician and is more alternative than I am. So the agreement was that he’d be heavily involved in the creative process and, if necessary, could back out if it didn’t feel right for him. I’m pretty easygoing and laid-back, so I knew Valentino would quickly pick up on that in the studio. And that’s exactly how it turned out.