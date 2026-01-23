The 79th Locarno Film Festival saw a 1.6 percent increase in attendance during its first week compared to last year. The mix of thrillers, comedies, and thought-provoking films shown on the Piazza Grande proved a hit during the first half of the festival.

The diverse selection of films shown on the Piazza Grande was a hit during the first half of this year's Locarno Film Festival.

To ensure high standards of safety and comfort for the audience, the total capacity of the Piazza Grande has been reduced from 8,000 to 6,500 seats per evening, as in previous years, the film festival announced in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. As a result, the total number of attendees at the Piazza Grande will be lower.

One of the cinematic highlights was “Armony” on Thursday. The gifted character actor Valerio Mastandrea plays a lonely truck driver who, after his sister’s disappearance, slips into the role of a surrogate father and, in the process, opens his heart more and more. “Mai avere paura degli affetti”—“Never be afraid of feelings,” is how director Dario Albertini summed up the message of his film.