In Buenos Aires, there is a boycott campaign against the concerts of Spanish Latin pop singer Rosalía. A controversial repost has turned Argentine fans against her.

Here's what it's all about Spanish musician Rosalía has sparked outrage in Argentina with a social media post.

Fans are now calling for a boycott of their four concerts scheduled for early August in Buenos Aires.

The singer has since apologized for the post. Summary created with

Spanish Latin pop singer Rosalía has sparked outrage in Argentina with a split post on social media. Fans subsequently called for a boycott of her four concerts scheduled for early August in Buenos Aires, according to Argentine media reports.

Controversial Repost

It all started with a video of former U.S. porn actress Mia Khalifa, in which she sings Rosalía’s song “La Perla” and appears to be making fun of the Argentine national soccer team, which had lost the World Cup final to Spain.

Rosalía then shared the video on TikTok, as several media outlets reported, citing screenshots of the now-deleted post. Khalifa wrote: “This is what life sounds like now that the Pearls have been defeated.” In Spanish, the expression “to be a pearl” is also used pejoratively to refer to a scoundrel or a con artist. Many Argentine fans therefore interpreted the post as mocking the defeat.

The outrage grew even greater when Rosalía also posted a video in which she was seen wrapped in a Spanish flag. On social media, fans called for a boycott of the concerts and announced they would return their tickets. “Don’t mess with Argentina,” wrote one user in one of the many critical comments.

Rosalía: “Love for Argentina”

Rosalía responded with an apology. She wrote in an Instagram Story that she had clicked “Share” because “La Perla” was playing at the time and hadn’t read the content of the post. “My mistake. I’m sorry.” In another post, she assured her followers: “I have nothing but love for Argentina.”