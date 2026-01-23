Five years after his last appearance as Spider-Man, Tom Holland is once again donning the beloved superhero mask. In *Spider-Man: Brand New Day*, Peter Parker desperately tries to win back his loved ones—and in the process, is forced to confront himself.

Here's what it's all about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is already the fourth installment in the film series during the Tom Holland era.

As Peter Parker, he tries to win back his true love and his best friend, while an invisible, malevolent force stands in his way.

In addition to Tom Holland, his wife Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles; Sadie Sink plays the antagonist, Jon Bernthal appears as the Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

"Spider-Man: A Brand New Day" opens July 29 at blue Cinema. Summary created with

"Back to Square One" is the starting point for the latest adventure of arguably the most popular and well-known superhero in the Marvel Universe. In *Spider-Man: Brand New Day*, the entire population of New York knows and celebrates the mysterious vigilante with the cool mask. But no one knows anymore who is hiding behind it. Peter Parker is out and about incognito.

Anyone who has seen the spectacular final installment of the “Home” trilogy—“Spider-Man: No Way Home”—knows the reason why. In the thrilling finale, Spidey asks the powerful sorcerer Dr. Strange to erase Peter Parker from the memories of those around him. His public image had been so severely tarnished that even his great love, MJ, and his best friend, Ned, had to suffer as a result.

Peter Parker, the Little Stalker

At the beginning of *Spider-Man: Brand New Day*, it becomes clear that Spidey can now go about his work carefree and highly efficiently thanks to his secret true identity. He has a very good relationship with the police—almost a close one with the police chief, with whom he speaks regularly on the phone.

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But he can’t suppress his true feelings forever. The urge to see MJ and Ned again is too strong. And so he almost becomes a stalker, “coincidentally” running into them more than once. Meanwhile, an invisible force capable of taking mental control of individuals is wreaking havoc. The mysterious security organization “Damage Control” (a dig at rival company DC?) contacts Spider-Man and informs him that they urgently need his help to fight the malevolent entity.

A New Era with a Familiar Cast

With its premise, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” marks a fresh start. However, the lead roles are still played by the same actors from the “Home” trilogy. Tom Holland is playing Spidey for the seventh (!) time, including three appearances in the “Avengers” movies. His wife, Zendaya, once again plays Peter Parker’s great love, MJ, and Jacob Balaton is back as his best friend, Ned.

Spider-Man has grown up and matured, and the film conveys this overall impression as well. As a result, he loses some of the youthful lightheartedness, naivety, and boldness that were such defining traits of the character. That doesn’t mean, however, that he lacks a sense of humor. This is ensured in particular by the chemistry between Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal as the tough “Punisher,” who becomes Spider-Man’s ally—albeit somewhat unwillingly. The result is a refreshingly playful bromance filled with a multitude of snappy one-liners. And the encounter with Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk also provides a few laughs.

More Adult Problems

And just as in his younger years, Peter Parker continues to brood and wrestle with himself. But the way he is confronted with himself has also changed and adapted to his age. He must learn to cope with loss and be open to change. The focus is now less on self-discovery and more on acceptance and overcoming challenges.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is also emotionally compelling—primarily, of course, in the interactions between Peter and MJ or Ned. It’s hardly surprising that the chemistry between Tom Holland and Zendaya continues to sizzle, given their recent marriage in real life.

Long live the multiverse!

As far as crossovers go, *Spider-Man: Brand New Day* naturally has a few big surprises in store besides the Punisher and the Hulk. But this is exactly where the story falls a little short. The plotline surrounding the ominous telepathic power that turns into a threat becomes almost too dominant. And so the film feels a bit too drawn-out in its final stages.

Taken as a whole, however, *Spider-Man: Brand New Day* is a well-crafted, multifaceted adventure that also makes you laugh and stirs up powerful emotions. And it’s just a joy to see Spidey swinging gracefully through New York’s majestic skyscrapers again!

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will be shown at blue Cinema starting July 29.