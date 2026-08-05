When Barbara Bleisch’s grandmother died, she was seven years old. At the time, the philosopher believed her grandmother would now live forever in heaven. Today, Bleisch is grappling with a different question: Can eternity even exist?

In an interview with the magazine *Kirchenbote*, Barbara Bleisch talks about how we deal with death—and why we should talk about it more.

"Now she lives forever in heaven" SRF host Barbara Bleisch talks about the death of her grandmother

Here's what it's all about When philosopher Barbara Bleisch was seven years old when her grandmother died.

As a child, the current host of the SRF program “Sternstunde Philosophie” believed that her grandmother would live in heaven forever after she died.

In an interview with the magazine *Kirchenbote*, the 53-year-old talks about dealing with death—and why we should talk about it more. Summary created with

Death has been a part of Barbara Bleisch—and with it, the question of what comes next. At the age of seven, the current host of the SRF program “Sternstunde Philosophie” lost her grandmother.

At first, the thought that she was now living in heaven forever brought him comfort. But even then, Bleisch began to doubt the idea of eternity.

In an interview with the magazine “Kirchenbote” the philosopher explains why she no longer views heaven as a place in the afterlife and what thoughts occupy her mind instead.

Werlen: “Heaven Has No Address”

From this very personal story, an unusual conversation unfolds between Barbara Bleisch and the Benedictine monk Martin Werlen, the former abbot of Einsiedeln Abbey.

It's about heaven, longing, faith, and doubt—and about how we talk about the unspeakable.

Werlen then provides a surprising moment: he says that he sometimes associates the sky with vanilla pudding. What at first sounds like a joke turns out to be the key to the interview.

“Heaven has no address,” says Werlen. It is not a place above the clouds, but a reality that defies human categorization.

Hope, Meaning, and Transcendence

Barbara Bleisch adds a philosophical perspective: In English, a distinction is made between Sky and Heaven. The former can be studied through the natural sciences, while the latter represents hope, meaning, and transcendence.

"Heaven Has No Address": Martin Werlen. KEYSTONE

Time and again, the conversation turns to how we deal with mortality. Bleisch and Werlen observe that, at the end of life, what matters most are not ready-made answers, but trust, relationships, and hope.

Werlen Criticizes the Church

At the same time, Martin Werlen criticizes the Church. He says it has too often provided answers instead of leaving room for people's own experiences.

Faith arises where people marvel, doubt, and allow themselves to ask questions. Images can express more than dogmas—whether it’s the heavenly banquet or even vanilla pudding.

Bleisch and Werlen agree: Illness, loss, and death reveal the limits of human control and open our eyes to the big questions.

That is precisely what makes the exchange between the philosopher and the monk in the *Kirchenbote* worth reading: it shows that heaven may not have an address—but it can change our perspective on life.

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