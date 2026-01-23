"Star Trek" actor William Shatner and his youngest daughter, Melanie, were both battling terminal cancer at the same time. Now, for the first time, they are speaking openly about the family's tragedy and their journey back to normal life.

Family Fate "Star Trek" star William Shatner and his daughter battled cancer at the same time

Here's what it's all about William Shatner and his daughter Melanie battled cancer almost simultaneously in 2022 and 2023.

The "Star Trek" star survives skin cancer with metastases; his daughter had breast cancer.

The "Star Trek" star survives skin cancer with metastases; his daughter had breast cancer. Today, both are considered cancer-free. With their new podcast, “No Time but Now,” they hope to give hope to other cancer patients. Summary created with

In the middle of the night, Melanie Shatner Gretsch called her father, William Shatner, and said, “I think I’m dying.”

A quarter of an hour later, the man—now 95 years old—was standing at his youngest daughter’s front door. At the time, he had no idea that the same fate would befall him shortly thereafter: Doctors diagnosed him with cancer as well.

The "Star Trek" star and his youngest daughter, Melanie (61), were both battling terminal cancer at the same time—and spent months fearing for their lives.

Double Cancer Shock

Now, father and daughter Shantner are speaking out in U.S. magazine *People* for the first time, openly discussing this difficult period and their battle against the life-threatening illness.

In the summer of 2022, Melanie Shatner Gretsch felt a lump in her breast. The diagnosis: breast cancer.

The cancer had already spread to the lymph nodes in the breast area. Over the course of a year and a half, she underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, about 30 radiation therapy sessions, and a double mastectomy.

While Melanie was fighting for her life, the next shock came: In June 2023, William Shatner discovered a lump on his cheek. At first, he thought it was just a harmless swelling.

The doctors diagnosed malignant skin cancer. What made the situation particularly dire was that the cancer had already spread to his lungs and brain. Ultimately, modern immunotherapy saved the actor’s life.

No strength—and fear for her father

The situation was particularly difficult for his daughter Melanie to cope with. “I barely had the strength to take care of myself—and at the same time, I was afraid of losing my father,” she recalls in *People* magazine.

William Shatner let his daughter know that she didn't have to worry about the cost of treatment, at least. "Just send me the bills," he said. He tried to cheer her up with humor, even in the darkest moments.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Then, at the end of 2024, came the welcome news: Both Melanie Shatner Gretsch and William Shatner have been cancer-free ever since.

The Shatners say that their shared battle against cancer has brought them even closer as father and daughter and changed their outlook on life.

Today, they want to offer encouragement and hope to others facing similar challenges. On July 29, the two will therefore launch the podcast “No Time but Now,” in which they talk with cancer survivors and medical experts about illness, healing, and the importance of living in the moment.

More videos from this section