Phia aims to simplify online shopping. But now the startup founded by Bill Gates' daughter, Phoebe Gates, is facing criticism: The browser extension is alleged to have credited itself with sales it did not actually facilitate.

Here's what it's all about Phia, Phoebe Gates' shopping startup, compares prices, finds discount codes, and suggests secondhand alternatives.

Bloomberg found that the browser extension sometimes automatically inserted its own affiliate codes during purchases, thereby overriding those of other affiliates.

This practice, known as “cookie stuffing,” violates the rules of major affiliate networks.

Phia acknowledged the error and stated that it had fixed the problem, even though, according to Bloomberg, the affected code had been active since December. Summary created with

Phia aims to make online shopping easier: The browser extension compares prices on thousands of websites, searches for discount codes, and displays secondhand alternatives to fashion items. Behind the startup is Phoebe Gates, the 23-year-old daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and her friend Sophia Kianni.

Since its founding in 2025, the company has raised $43.5 million—from celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Khloé Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber, as well as former Meta executive Sheryl Sandberg, among others. Phia is also available in Switzerland via an app and a browser extension.

But now Phia is facing criticism. As the Bloomberg news agency reports, the app took credit for sales it had nothing to do with.

This practice is expressly prohibited

Phia earns revenue through what’s known as affiliate marketing: If the app leads customers to make a purchase—for example, by using a discount code—the retailer pays the startup a commission. Retailers can identify who referred the sale using a unique code.

Bloomberg tested the extension on more than 50 websites, including those of Nike and Zara. The result: Just before a purchase was completed, Phia opened a tab in the background without any action on the part of the users and placed its own code there—even when customers were shopping directly with the retailer or had arrived at the site via a link from another provider. Those providers’ codes were overwritten in the process. In the industry, this practice is known as “cookie stuffing” and is expressly prohibited in the terms of service of major affiliate networks.

Independent auditors reached the same conclusions. “The rules do not allow for fake, simulated, imaginary, or hypothetical clicks,” one auditor told Bloomberg. “Only a real click counts.”

Code has been in use since last December

The startup confirmed the issue to Bloomberg. A spokeswoman told the news agency that the company had been made aware that a recently released version of the software had caused misclassifications for some users. The team worked through the night and fixed the problem. According to Bloomberg, however, the code in question had already been in use since December.

Nevertheless, there are consequences: The affiliate network Impact.com has suspended Phia's account and is reviewing whether any transactions need to be corrected.

This isn't Phia's first setback. Last year, "Fortune" magazine revealed that the app was logging its users’ browser history—including sensitive content such as bank statements. Phia subsequently discontinued the practice.

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