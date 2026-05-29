For Steven Spielberg, screenwriting is reserved for humans. His science fiction thriller "Disclosure Day" will be released in Swiss-German cinemas in June.
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Steven Spielberg made a movie about artificial intelligence 25 years ago. Today, the Hollywood director takes a much more critical view of the technology. For him, AI has no place in screenplays, special effects or creative processes - and the film industry must also be careful, he warns.
According to US director Steven Spielberg, he does not use artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "There is a place for AI in medicine and research. But I don't even use AI as a tool for research," said the 79-year-old in an interview with Stern magazine.
"There are no AI-generated special effects in my film," continued the Oscar winner ("Schindler's List", "Saving Private Ryan"). AI may be useful in organizing film productions and creating a budget. "But if I'm sitting in a room with five writers, there's no room for AI at that table," said Spielberg.
He made an appeal to US cinema: "Hollywood must prevent AI from replacing us." This could steal our ideas from the past to create a "hybrid imitation": An imitation of things that humans have created from their imagination and wealth of experience. "That's why I don't need AI in my life," said Spielberg.
Artificial intelligence was the subject of Spielberg's 2001 film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence". This tells the story of David, a young robot who replaces the offspring of childless couples. Spielberg's next film, the science fiction thriller "Disclosure Day", will be released in Swiss-German cinemas on June 10.