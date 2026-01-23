For the ninth time, Sting performed live at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Saturday night. As part of a trio with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, he performed many songs by The Police in new arrangements.

The musician from Newcastle, England, who will soon turn 75, is currently on a world tour with his project “Sting 3.0,” named after the three musicians on stage. At the Auditorium Stravinski in Montreux, the singer-songwriter and his two bandmates performed several hits by The Police. The rock band, founded in 1977, made Sting world-famous.

The Police’s arguably most successful song, “Every Breath You Take,” was performed in a new arrangement. As an encore, there was also an extended version of “Roxanne.” Sting’s solo hits, including “Englishman in New York” and “Desert Rose,” were also featured prominently.

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Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, began his musical career in the early 1970s with the jazz band Last Exit. In 1977, he co-founded the band The Police with Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland. Starting in 1985, Sting embarked on a solo career and appeared as an actor in numerous film and television productions.