From getting there to sun protection to safety rules: If you're going to the Street Parade, you should be well prepared. Here are the most important tips for a fun and safe day of partying.

Heat, Travel, Respect Street Parade, here we come! – Everything you need to know about the techno party

Here's what it's all about The Street Parade will take place in Zurich on August 8, 2026. The Love Mobiles will set off at 1:00 p.m., and the festivities will continue along the Seebecken route until midnight.

The organizers recommend using public transportation to get there.

Visitors should protect themselves from the heat and noise by wearing sunscreen, drinking plenty of water, wearing sturdy shoes, and using earplugs.

Glass bottles, risky drug use, and disrespectful behavior are strictly prohibited. Valuables should be kept secure, and trash and restrooms should be used properly. Summary created with

Hundreds of thousands of people, thumping bass, and a two-kilometer-long dance floor: On Saturday, August 8, Zurich will be transformed into a massive party zone for the 33rd time.

Here are the most important tips on what to do, how to get there, and the route—so the party doesn't end with sore feet, stolen valuables, or heatstroke.

When is the Street Parade?

The Street Parade takes place on Saturday, August 8. At 1 p.m., the Love Mobiles will set off. The festivities will then continue on the stages along the route until midnight. The approximately two-kilometer route runs from Utoquai via Bellevue, the Quaibrücke, and Bürkliplatz to the Enge harbor embankment.

Here's the best way to get there

The organizers recommend using public transportation to get there. The SBB is running extra trains, and trams and buses are also running frequently around the parade route.

SBB is providing special trains for the entire Street Parade. KEYSTONE

However, driving is not recommended. There are practically no parking spaces. The official website states: “Take advantage of the many affordable train connections! The parade route and the party venues are easily accessible by public transportation in Zurich.”

This is where the Street Parade passes through

Heat, Sun, and Staying Cool: How to Protect Yourself

If you’re dancing all day, you should drink plenty of fluids and protect yourself from the sun. Sunscreen, a hat, and regular breaks in the shade are therefore essential. The organizers write: “Staying hydrated is especially important when the weather is nice. “Anyone who buys a drink at our official beverage stands is supporting the parade.”

Swimming in the lake should be done with caution. You should not go into the cool water if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. KEYSTONE

While taking a dip in Lake Zurich may be tempting, it’s not without risk. In particular, going into the lake after consuming alcohol or drugs is strongly discouraged. The Street Parade warns: “Dangers lurk both on and under the water. Important: Please follow standard swimming safety rules.”

Wear sturdy shoes and protect your hearing

"Most medical incidents at the Street Parade could be prevented with the right footwear!" writes the Street Parade. Flip-flops, sandals, or canvas shoes offer little protection against broken glass or other sharp objects.

Good shoes are essential at the Street Parade. KEYSTONE

Music can also be a source of stress. “Loud is cool—but protect your hearing! Avoid prolonged exposure to loud music, use earplugs, and take breaks,” says the official Street Parade website. In certain parts of the city, the crowd thins out and the noise level isn’t as high. That’s a great place to take a break.

You should be aware of these safety rules

To ensure the party remains safe for everyone, there are a few clear rules along the route. Climbing on the infrastructure surrounding the parade is strictly prohibited. The organizers write: “You can certainly let loose at the parade, but please leave the traffic lights, traffic signs, trees, and bus shelters alone.”

Climbing on the infrastructure is prohibited. KEYSTONE

Tram overhead wires are particularly dangerous. “The overhead wires are under high voltage during the parade. So under no circumstances should you touch the wires!” the official website states.

Glass bottles should also be left at home. “Don’t bring glass bottles to the parade! Broken glass can cause injuries!” warn the organizers. Water guns are also discouraged: “Leave the water guns at home. Getting sprayed against your will isn’t any fun.”

If crowds form, the Street Parade recommends avoiding bottlenecks by taking side streets and following the instructions of security personnel. Anyone who needs help or witnesses an emergency can find security personnel at the Love Mobiles or at the Security Help Points along the route.

Watch out for pickpockets

Wherever hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating, pickpockets are on the prowl. The organizers therefore advise carrying as little cash as possible and avoiding wearing expensive jewelry.

Alcohol and Drugs: Celebrate in Moderation

Alcohol and drugs should be consumed in moderation. The Street Parade states: “Too much alcohol will ruin the parade for you—and when combined with drugs, it can be life-threatening.”

Anyone who drinks alcohol should not overdo it. The Street Parade advises caution. KEYSTONE

She’s even more explicit when it comes to drugs: “Don’t be fooled by the cliché: You can party without drugs—and how! Never mix substances—alcohol and party drugs can be life-threatening. Dealers don’t care about your life.” Anyone who still wants to use drugs can take advantage of the free and anonymous drug-checking service offered by “Saferparty” at Bürkliplatz.

Respect Is Part of the Party

The organizers urge everyone to treat one another with respect. Harassment will not be tolerated. “Respect others’ privacy. Cheesy pick-up lines are not welcome. Anyone who feels harassed can contact our security team at any time,” the official website states.

Residents also deserve to be treated with consideration. “Yes, Zurich turns into a party zone on Saturday, but the rest of the week it’s someone’s home. People live and work here. Just as at the Street Parade itself, we expect everyone to treat each other with respect here as well.”

At the Street Parade, everyone should be treated with respect, and the privacy of others should be respected. KEYSTONE

Equally important: Visitors should use the restrooms instead of house entrances or gardens. “People who respect others don’t urinate just anywhere.” A call for common sense is also made regarding trash: “Trash belongs in the designated bins and under no circumstances in bushes or on park grounds.”

Camping in the parks is also prohibited. The organizers write: “Please protect the parks and green spaces! Camping in parks will not be tolerated.”

More about the Street Parade

04:43 Street Parade: So wurde aus einer kleinen Demo ein Mega-Event Zürich ist wieder im Technofieber: An der 31. Ausgabe der Street Parade werden um die 900'000 Raver*innen erwartet. So wurde aus der politischen Demo ein riesiges Musikspektakel.

03:31 Unveröffentlichtes Filmmaterial – Als die Techno-Fans zwischen fahrenden Trams und hässigen Polizisten abtanzten Die erste Street Parade war klein, laut und politisch. blue News zeigt bisher unveröffentlichtes Videomaterial. Ein Stück Zürcher Kulturgeschichte – direkt aus dem Sommer 1992.