Don’t apply sunscreen in the shade? Throw away your sunscreen at the end of summer? Many misconceptions about sun protection are still circulating.“Bluewin” spoke with an expert.

Reinhard Dummer, you are the director of the Dermatology Clinic at the University Hospital of Zurich. Myth or fact:

Reapplying sunscreen provides longer protection.

Myth, because a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 only provides 30 times longer protection in theory. In practice, it’s about one-third of the theoretical protection time. With an SPF of 30, we estimate a maximum protection time of 10.

But this only applies if you apply the sunscreen very carefully. Protection is significantly reduced by movement, friction—such as from clothing—sweating, water, dripping, or drying off after swimming. Reapplying sunscreen can maintain the maximum protection time, but it cannot extend it.

Your skin will still tan even with high SPF values. So feel free to use higher SPFs. Image: iStock

You don’t need sunscreen in the shade.

Shade provides good protection from the sun. It reduces radiation by about half. However, there are significant differences, for example, with awnings. Some absorb only about ten percent of UV radiation, while really good awnings absorb more than 50 percent. Especially at the beach or near water, however, there’s not only direct radiation from above but also reflected radiation from the side.

When it comes to clothing, the sun protection factor depends on the fabric and color. The lighter and thinner the clothing, the less protection it provides. You can test your clothes using the so-called window test: If you hold the fabric up to the light and can still make out the outlines, the sun protection factor is low. The SPF is even lower when clothing gets wet—during sports, in the water, or when sweating. Anyone who is active outdoors should opt for UV-certified clothing.

For people with dark skin, a lower SPF is sufficient.

Those with very fair skin or red hair can’t really prepare for the sun at all. A medium skin type with dark eyes and hair can’t achieve a sun protection factor higher than 5 through tanning alone. While a dark skin type can count on a higher sun protection factor, it’s not protected against sunburn.

Every skin type reacts differently to sunlight. Keystone-SDA

Even a low SPF is sufficient.

The skin’s SPF is determined not only by pigments—specifically the dark pigment melanin—but also by what’s known as actinic keratinization, a thickening of the stratum corneum in response to UV radiation. Most Swiss people have skin types 1 through 4, so they need high to very high sun protection ranging from SPF 30 to 50+.

I can only warn against using low sun protection—it’s practically no protection at all. Anything below SPF 30 is pointless. You can still get a summer tan even if you apply a generous amount of high-SPF sunscreen.

Guidelines are always determined in a lab. Therefore, it’s better to reapply sunscreen sooner rather than later. KEYSTONE

You should throw away your sunscreen after the summer.

You can store it just fine. Many creams also have an expiration date printed on the tube. As a rule, you can count on a good formulation—most sunscreens also contain preservatives. The only important thing is that they aren’t exposed to extremely high temperatures. So it’s best not to leave them in the car or in direct sunlight.

How bad is a sunburn really?

As with everything in life, it depends on the dose. A single sunburn can be repaired by our skin, so there’s no need to panic. Rather, it’s the cumulative UV exposure that can trigger skin cancer. This includes exposure below the threshold for sunburn—even that can alter the genetic material in cells. It’s better to avoid lying in the sun and to avoid artificial tanning.

And what are your personal tips?

I protect myself with SPF 50+. On vacation, I like to take a siesta with my family. I pay attention to my clothing, choosing sturdier fabrics, and do the light test when I’m spending a lot of time outdoors.

In the mountains or when playing sports, I also protect myself with specialized sun-protective clothing. I always wear large sunglasses and own several straw hats—for me, one of the simplest yet most effective tips.

More information on sun protection is also available from the Swiss Cancer League.