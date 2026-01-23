Public appearances and giving speeches are part of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daily routine. But of all things, a question about love regarding his engagement anniversary catches him off guard.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive at the Royal Theater. The gala event took place in September 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the accession to the throne of the then-Danish Queen Margrethe II. (File photo)

50th Anniversary of Their Engagement Swedish King Carl Gustaf Taken by Surprise by a Question of Love

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will celebrate their 50th engagement anniversary in 2026. When asked about their anniversary plans, the king was surprisingly caught off guard.

The royal couple married in the summer of 1976.

Queen Silvia took her husband’s spontaneous answer in stride. She smiled and playfully placed her hand on his shoulder during the interview.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden’s schedule is packed with public speeches and events of all kinds. As a long-serving head of state, he is media-savvy and is considered a skilled communicator who usually comes across as confident and eloquent during public appearances.

But during an interview with Swedish Royal Palace expert Anders Pihlblad on the 50th anniversary of his engagement, he was at a loss for words.

On June 19, 1976, the Scandinavian royal married commoner Silvia Renate Sommerlath in a lavish ceremony in Stockholm.

During the state visit to Poland in March, royal expert Anders Pihlblad asked King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia how they would celebrate their 50th engagement anniversary. The Swedish monarch’s surprisingly candid response: “Oops, I haven’t even thought about that yet. I just have too much on my plate right now.”

As part of their anniversary celebrations, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia offered rare glimpses into their private lives. For a TV4 special broadcast on June 8, 2026, royal expert Anders Pihlblad accompanied the couple to several engagements. During these, the two spoke about shared memories and shared personal anecdotes from over five decades of their relationship, reports“Gala.de.”

Queen Silvia can’t help but smile and places her hand on her husband’s shoulder with a smile.

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