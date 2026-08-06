Every year, up-and-coming directors eagerly await the Student Oscars. A graduate of the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg is now among the winners, with a film about a “chronic people-pleaser.”

Here's what it's all about Swiss director and animator Matthias Strasser is among this year's Student Oscar winners.

The graduate of the Animation Institute at the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg in Ludwigsburg won the coveted award for his animated short film “The Panic Inside.”

The awards are usually presented in Hollywood, but for the past two years, the gala has been held in New York (2025) and London (2024).

This year, the awards will be presented for the first time as part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada. Summary created with

Swiss director and animator Matthias Strasser is among this year’s Student Oscar winners. The graduate of the Animation Institute at the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg in Ludwigsburg won the coveted award for his animated short film “The Panic Inside.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles announced the winners on Wednesday (local time).

According to the announcement, 12 films emerged as winners in the 53rd Student Film Competition. This year, 2,972 entries were received from nearly 900 educational institutions around the world. The trophies for the winning short films in a total of four categories will be awarded on September 14.

«The Panic Inside»

According to the university’s description, “The Panic Inside” tells “the story of Jacob, a chronic people-pleaser who breaks down under the pressure of constant expectations and ends up in a surreal limbo.” The 2D and 3D animation, which incorporates live-action elements, runs just under nine minutes. In addition to “The Panic Inside,” there are two other winning films from universities in France in the animation short film category.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals

For the three winning films in each of the categories “Narrative,” “Animation,” “Documentary,” and “Alternative/Experimental,” the suspense continues, as the order of the awards—gold, silver, or bronze—will not be announced until the awards ceremony in September. All award winners will also be eligible to compete with their films in the short film categories at the 2027 Oscars.

The awards are usually presented in Hollywood, but for the past two years, the gala has been held in New York (2025) and London (2024). This year, for the first time, the awards will be presented as part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada.

German Talents Among the Winners

The Student Oscar is a coveted award for emerging talent. Last year, German director Tobias Eckerlin, a graduate of the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg, won the top gold trophy in the animation category for his short film “A Sparrow’s Song.”

A stepping stone to Hollywood

Since 1972, the Academy has been honoring international directors and young talent from film schools in the U.S. with these awards. The Student Oscar has proven to be a springboard for a Hollywood career. Directors such as John Lasseter (“Toy Story”), Spike Lee (“Malcolm X”), Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future”), and Cary Fukunaga (“No Time to Die”) are among the past winners.