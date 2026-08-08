The Fäaschtbänkler, hailing from Eastern Switzerland, have made it onto Europe’s biggest stages with their original song “Blowpop.” Today, they fill concert halls in Germany, Austria, and Poland—and have become one of Switzerland’s most successful musical exports.

On tour in Europe: The Fäaschtbänkler are performing in Germany, Austria, and even Poland. Here at the Openair Lumnezia in GR.

Here's what it's all about The Fäaschtbänkler, from eastern Switzerland, are enjoying success across Europe with their self-described “Blowpop” and are filling concert halls in Germany, Austria, and Poland.

Since 2008, the five-piece band has been blending brass music with pop, ska, electronic, and techno. Over 1,000 concerts, millions of streams, and hits like “Can You English Please” have made them internationally famous.

According to the band, their success stems from a blend of traditional instruments, a modern pop sound, and positive live energy. They still have two concerts scheduled in Switzerland this summer before the tour continues in Germany and Austria. Summary created with

The Swiss band Fäaschtbänkler is taking European concert venues by storm with their sound—from Germany to Austria to Poland. These include major venues such as the Olympiahalle in Munich, which has over 15,000 standing-room-only spots.

Their musical style can't be easily pigeonholed—their songs are just too diverse. They themselves call their genre “Blowpop.”

With 23 million views, this is their most-viewed track on YouTube:

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And one of their newest songs goes like this:

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A blend of tradition and pop

Andreas Frei (35), Roman Wüthrich (34), Michael Hutter (40), Marco Graber (42), and Roman Pizio (37) from Eastern Switzerland make up the band Fäaschtbänkler. Since 2008, they have been blending brass music with pop, ska, electronic, and techno. More than 1,000 concerts, millions of streams, and hits like “Can You English Please” have made the band famous far beyond the country’s borders.

In recent years, the Fäaschtbänkler have become one of Switzerland's most successful musical exports.

«Our blend of brass music and modern pop sounds is what makes us unique» Novel by “Wüdi” Wüthrich Band member

What makes the Fäaschtbänkler so successful? For accordionist Roman “Wüdi” Wüthrich, the answer is clear: “The combination of traditional instruments like the trumpet, tuba, and accordion with a modern pop sound and lots of positive vibes is what makes our sound unique. At our live concerts, people sing, laugh, and dance a lot,” he tells blue News.

According to Wüthrich, the band initially found its audience in regions where brass music is deeply rooted—such as Austria, Germany (especially Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg), Switzerland, and the Czech Republic. There, it is an integral part of rural and cultural life.

Wüthrich: “But these days we also perform regularly in major cities as well as at renowned concert halls and arenas—such as the Olympiahalle in Munich, the Stadthalle in Graz, the Salzburgarena, the Große Freiheit in Hamburg, and the Tanzbrunnen in Cologne.”

Anyone who wants to see the Fäaschtbänkler in Switzerland this summer still has two chances to do so. On August 8 at the Brienzersee Rock Festival and on September 5 at the Albisgüetli in Zurich. After that, the band will continue its European tour.