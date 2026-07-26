Climbing camp? Sports camp? Not for Maximilian Janisch. At just ten years old, the Swiss math prodigy built a nuclear power plant during summer vacation—in the game Minecraft.

Swiss math prodigy Maximilian Janisch played Minecraft when he was 10—and built a nuclear power plant during his vacation.

Here's what it's all about When he was ten years old, Maximilian Janisch built a nuclear power plant in Minecraft during his summer vacation, complete with four reactor cores, seven computers, and code he wrote himself.

As a child, this genius skipped several grades, earned his high school diploma at age nine, and received his doctorate at age 21.

Today, Janisch reaches a large audience through social media, where he explains math and science in a way that’s easy to understand and entertaining. Summary created with

Building sandcastles, swimming with friends, or just relaxing during summer school break? Not for math whiz Maximilian Janisch.

As the 22-year-old explains in an Instagram post, he spent his entire summer vacation in 2013 building a nuclear power plant—in the video game Minecraft. No wonder, given his IQ of 149. Janisch earned his high school diploma at age 9 and his doctorate at 21.

"The nuclear power plant had four reactor cores that were activated in stages. There was a system of seven computers that was used to control the four cores," says 22-year-old Janisch proudly.

To do this, he wrote over 100 lines of code—by hand. These are just a few of the gadgets he built himself for his power plant.

Several TV documentaries about him

Even while in elementary school, Maximilian Janisch skipped three grades. At just nine years old, the Swiss math prodigy earned his Matura. While participating in a special program at the University of Zurich, he studied as the youngest student at the University of Perpignan in southern France, since regular enrollment at a Swiss university was not possible at that time.

Swiss television produced several reports on the high-achiever. The most recent one aired in September 2025 and is titled “Math Genius and TikTok Star.”

He now has more than 210,000 followers on TikTok. On his social media channels, he explains scientific and mathematical phenomena in an entertaining way. One of his videos, for example, explores the question of why, from a mathematical perspective, women should make the first move.