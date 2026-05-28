The Swiss National Library and the Federal Office of Culture are moving temporarily from Bern's Kirchenfeld district to Monbijou in the fall. The reason for this is the complete renovation of the National Library building from 2027 to probably 2034.

The Swiss National Library in Bern's Kirchenfeld district is still open to the public until October 30. From November 30, it will then be temporarily open to the public at Monbijoustrasse in Bern. (archive picture)

The Swiss National Library on Hallwylstrasse can still be visited until October 30. It will then move temporarily during the renovation and reopen its doors to the public one month later, on November 30, at Monbijoustrasse 72-74 in Bern.

The Federal Office of Culture (FOC) is also based in the listed building of the National Library, which was built in 1931. The BAK staff will be moving to the "Titanic" administration building on Monbijoustrasse in August.

As the FOC announced on Thursday, the Federal Office and the National Library will be at the temporary location for at least seven years. This depends on the duration of the construction work on Hallwylstrasse. This would be completed in 2034 at the earliest.

One of the reasons for the renovation is structural problems, which were revealed by earthquake safety investigations in 2018. The overall renovation and conversion of the library is being carried out under the leadership of the Basel architectural firm Christ & Gantenbein.