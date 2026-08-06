The historical drama “À bras-le-corps,” the philosophical black-and-white film “Cosmos,” and the documentary about survivors from Gaza, “Qui vit encore,” are in the running for Switzerland’s Oscar submission.

Miscellaneous Switzerland is submitting one of these three films for the Oscars

The three films, all directed by filmmakers from French-speaking Switzerland, were shortlisted as potential Swiss entries for the International Feature Film Oscar at the 99th Academy Awards in March 2027. This was announced by the promotional agency Swiss Films.

Marie-Elsa Sgualdo’s emancipatory historical drama *À Bras-Le-Corps* had already received seven nominations at the Swiss Film Awards and went on to win in two categories. The film is set along the Swiss border during World War II, where 15-year-old Emma becomes pregnant after being raped. The film depicts her despair as she faces considerable social pressure. In addition, the feature film examines Switzerland’s role in the persecution of Jews during the Nazi era.

The Spanish-language film “Cosmos” could also be Switzerland’s Oscar nominee. Geneva-based filmmaker and photographer Germinal Roaux, who works exclusively in black-and-white, transports the audience to a village on the Yucatán Peninsula in Central America. There, a widow and a man, both in their 60s, form a deep bond.

Two-stage selection process

In addition to these fictional works, the documentary “Quit vit encore” is also on the shortlist. In it, Geneva-based director Nicolas Wadimoff has survivors from Gaza share their stories in an abstract setting. The film was nominated for Best Documentary at the Swiss Film Awards this past spring and won Switzerland’s most prestigious film award, the Prix de Soleure, at the Solothurn Film Festival earlier this year.

The selection for Switzerland’s Oscar submission will be made in two stages during the Locarno Film Festival by a jury appointed by the Federal Office of Culture. Next week, the jury will decide which of the three films Switzerland will submit for a nomination in the Oscar category “International Feature Film.”