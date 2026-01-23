They are among the world's most successful pop bands: Take That is coming to Energy Air. The British band will perform on September 5 at the Allmend in Lucerne. Other performers include Nico Santos, Mimiks, Glasperlenspiel, and Gavin James.

Take That: Gary Barlow (left), Mark Owen (right), and Howard Donald will perform at this year's Energy Air.

Energy Air 2026 Take That is coming to Switzerland—and with a little luck, you could be there

Here's what it's all about Take That will perform at Energy Air on the Allmend in Lucerne on September 5, 2026. The British pop band—featuring Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald—will perform their greatest hits and new songs.

The lineup also includes Nico Santos, Loi, Mimiks, Glasperlenspiel, and Gavin James. The artists span the genres of pop, rap, and singer-songwriter music and are among the best-known acts from Germany, Switzerland, and Ireland. Summary created with

Fans of Energy Air have something to look forward to: Take That will take the stage at the Allmend in Lucerne on September 5. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald are members of one of Britain’s most successful pop bands. With hits like “Back for Good,” “Shine,” and “Rule the World,” they have influenced several generations since their formation in 1990 and have sold millions of albums worldwide.

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Even more than 30 years later, the trio continues to thrill fans with new songs and sold-out concerts. Their catchy melodies, distinctive harmonies, and electrifying live shows have made Take That a staple of international pop music to this day.

The Other Acts

Energy Air will also welcome Nico Santos, one of the most successful German-speaking pop stars of recent years. The singer-songwriter first made his international breakthrough with Topic’s hit “Home” before storming the charts himself with songs like “Rooftop,” “Play with Fire,” and “All Time High.”

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His blend of catchy pop, soul, and modern electronic influences makes him one of the most-played artists on Swiss radio. Santos is also in high demand as a songwriter and writes hits for numerous other acts. On stage, the 32-year-old wows audiences with high-energy shows and plenty of sing-along moments.

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Loi is one of Germany's rising pop stars. The singer first gained recognition in 2017 through her appearance on "The Voice Kids." She later made her breakthrough with viral covers on TikTok and YouTube, as well as her singles "I Follow" and "Gold."

With her distinctive voice and emotional pop songs, the 22-year-old strikes a chord with her generation. Honest lyrics, modern pop sounds, and an authentic stage presence have earned her a large fan base in a short amount of time.

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Mimiks is one of Switzerland’s most influential rappers—and at Energy Air, the Lucerne native is essentially playing on home turf. Since his breakthrough with the album “VodkaZombieRambogang” in 2014, he has been one of Switzerland’s most successful hip-hop artists. “Für immer niemer” also became a milestone in his career and was certified gold.

Mimiks captivates audiences with his direct lyrics, distinctive flow, and uncompromising sound. On stage, the 34-year-old is known for his high-energy performances that keep the audience captivated from start to finish.

Glasperlenspiel, one of Germany's most successful pop duos, is coming to Energy Air. Carolin Niemczyk and Daniel Grunenberg founded the band in 2010 and quickly made a name for themselves with catchy pop songs and electronic sounds.

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After initial success with their debut single “Echt,” they achieved their big breakthrough in 2015 with “Geiles Leben.” The hit remained on the charts for more than a year and sold millions of copies. Songs like “Ich bin ich,” “Moment,” and “Royals & Kings” are also among the duo’s best-known tracks and continue to make Glasperlenspiel a fixture on the German-language pop scene to this day.

Gavin James, one of Ireland’s most successful singer-songwriters, is coming to Energy Air. The musician began his career as a street performer in Dublin before achieving his breakthrough with his debut single, “Say Hello.” The song was voted “Song of the Year” in Ireland in 2013.

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Gavin James gained international fame with hits such as “Nervous,” “Always,” and “Greatest Hits.” His soulful songs and distinctive voice have earned him more than 1.5 billion streams and numerous platinum certifications. Today, the Irish singer captivates audiences around the world with his emotional live performances.

*You can win tickets to the Energy Party here.