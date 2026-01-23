Following an incident on a train bound for Zurich, model Tamy Glauser has made allegations against an SBB security officer. The officer is said to have become physically aggressive toward her. SBB has also commented on the incident.

Here's what it's all about Following an incident on a train, Tamy Glauser has leveled accusations against an SBB security officer.

The model says she was first falsely accused and then physically assaulted when she asked for the employee's name.

SBB is investigating the matter and takes the allegations seriously. Summary created with

“I don’t usually do this, but I’m shaking,” says model Tamy Glauser in a video she recently posted on Instagram. In it, she recounts an incident involving an SBB security officer on a train bound for Zurich Central Station.

According to Glauser, “something happened” on the train, after which, among other things, SBB Security was called. A security officer initially mistook her for one of the people involved. “Even though they were pointing right past me,” Glauser said. “She saw me and thought I was the culprit,” she continued.

Glauser refuses to accept that she is being wrongly portrayed as the guilty party. She asks the SBB security officer for her name so she can report the incident later.

When it apparently wasn't given to her, she took a photo of the employee. “Then she physically attacked me,” Glauser said.

The security guard allegedly tried to knock the cell phone out of the model’s hand and grabbed her. A “guy” was also reportedly there, but he didn’t do anything. “He probably realized that the whole thing was completely wrong,” Glauser continued.

Since she doesn't know what else to do, she's now posting about the incident on Instagram. "I'm so tired of being judged for looking the way I do," the model concludes.

Here's what SBB has to say about the incident

“SBB is aware of the allegations described on Instagram and takes them seriously,” a SBB spokesperson wrote in response to an inquiry from blue News. The matter is currently being investigated in collaboration with the relevant authorities. “At this time, we can neither confirm nor deny the sequence of events described,” the statement continues.

SBB does not comment on individual employees or potential employment law issues. “In principle, SBB expects respectful, professional, and proportionate behavior in customer interactions. At the same time, protecting the privacy of our employees is important. Publicly singling out individuals does not contribute to an objective resolution of the matter,” SBB stated.

Glauser initially posted a video showing the SBB employee. However, she later deleted it and reuploaded a version without her image.