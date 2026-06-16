With a new song for “Toy Story 5,” Taylor Swift is writing the next chapter of her success story. The singer has landed her 15th No. 1 hit in the U.S. – bringing her closer to the Beatles and Mariah Carey.

U.S. pop star Taylor Swift (36) has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. (File photo)

U.S. pop star Taylor Swift (36) has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. This marks the singer’s 15th time at number one, according to the industry magazine “Billboard.”

Swift now ranks third on the list of artists with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100—behind the Beatles with 20 and Mariah Carey with 19 top spots. The singer has surpassed Rihanna and Drake, who each reached the top spot 14 times.

Last week, Swift delighted her fans with a surprise appearance at the premiere of "Toy Story 5" in Los Angeles. After the screening, the 36-year-old sat down at the piano and performed her new song "I Knew It, I Knew You" in front of an audience for the first time. She wrote the song specifically for the Disney and Pixar film. Swift had already described herself as a big fan of the film series when the song was announced in early June.

"Toy Story 5" opens on June 19 in the U.S. and on July 23 in German-speaking Switzerland. The last installment hit theaters in 2019. The first film chronicling the adventures of toy characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear made film history in 1995 as the first fully computer-animated feature film.