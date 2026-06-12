Taylor Swift has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the youngest woman ever.

Taylor Swift at her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

The 36-year-old attended the ceremony in New York in person on Thursday and appeared on the red carpet in a strapless black dress.

Among the reasons cited for Swift’s induction was her ability to “evolve as a songwriter and immerse herself in different soundscapes.”

Artists become eligible for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first single. For Swift, this was the song “Tim McGraw,” which was released in June 2006.

Until now, the youngest woman inducted was Carole Bayer Sager, who received this honor in 1987 at the age of 43. The youngest person ever inducted remains Stevie Wonder: he was inducted in 1983 at the age of 32.

Taylor Swift is currently considered the most famous singer in the world. The 36-year-old also makes headlines with her personal life: she is engaged to Travis Kelce, a US football player who is almost as famous worldwide. According to reports, the wedding is set to take place on July 3 in New York.