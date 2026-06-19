Switzerland experienced a tropical night in many places on Thursday night. This means that the temperature did not drop below 20 degrees. Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected throughout the day.

Many parts of Switzerland experienced a tropical night on Thursday night. The cool water is currently drawing many people and offering some relief from the heat. (File photo)

Weather Temperatures sometimes do not drop below 20 degrees at night

In Basel, the thermometer did not drop below 23.2 degrees last night, according to the weather service Meteonews on its website. In St. Gallen, it was already 24.5 degrees at 8 a.m., as reported by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected in Switzerland on Friday. Weather services are even forecasting temperatures above 35 degrees for the coming week.

Due to the lack of rainfall, the risk of wildfires is also rising. Parts of Valais are currently at level 4 out of 5.