Metallica will play a sold-out Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on Wednesday evening. It is their only Swiss concert of the "M72 World Tour".

Metallica last caused a sensation at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium in 2019. Now they return on Wednesday evening to thrill around 50,000 fans. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)

Music Tens of thousands of fans expected at the Metallica concert in Zurich

The Letzigrund Stadium has capacity for around 50,000 people. As of late Wednesday morning, 26 tickets were still available on the ticket resale platform Helloticket. This means that the metal icons can even keep up with superstar Taylor Swift, who also ensured a full Letzigrundstadion in 2024.

Pink Floyd and Michael Jackson, who drew similar crowds to St. Jakob-Park in Basel in 1988, are of a similar caliber. Madonna (2008) and the Rolling Stones (2006), who attracted around 72,000 and 65,000 fans respectively at the Dübendorf military airfield, drew even more impressive crowds in Swiss concert history.

The cheapest Metallica ticket was offered by Helloticket for 299 francs. For the most exclusive seats, ticket prices rose to a whopping 9578 francs.

The show starts at 8pm on Wednesday evening, with admission from half past three. There is likely to be considerable traffic disruption around the stadium.

360-degree circular stage

Seven years after their last concert in the Letzigrund, the "Four Horsemen" are returning with gigantic stage technology. The current "M72 World Tour" includes a huge construction built around a 360-degree circular stage, with giant screen towers, moving catwalks and spectacular pyrotechnics.

The world tour kicked off in Amsterdam in April 2023 following the release of the album "72 Seasons". It ends on July 5 in London after almost three years.

On the fringes of the concert in Zurich, Metallica teamed up with the Swiss Red Cross Blood Donor Service for a blood drive. "Many people called to ask if there were any T-shirts left and came to donate blood," the Zurich blood donation center told the SRF radio station. Blood donors receive a collector T-shirt specially designed by the band for this campaign.