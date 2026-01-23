Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit received a donor lung after just twelve days. However, this case is not evidence of preferential treatment: Currently, only a few people in Norway are waiting for a donor lung.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crown Princess Mette-Marit received a new lung just twelve days after being placed on the waiting list.

This was made possible by the currently very short waiting list in Norway and a suitable donor organ.

The wait time for a lung transplant does not depend on one’s position on the list. Factors such as blood type, height, the course of the disease, and organ availability determine who receives a transplant.

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) has received a new lung. She had to wait a surprisingly short time for it. On June 5, the palace in Oslo announced that Mette-Marit had been placed on the waiting list. Just twelve days later, on Wednesday, June 17, it was reported that she had received a lung. How is that possible?

Mette-Marit has a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, which she made public in 2018. The disease is considered incurable. In her daily life, Mette-Marit used an oxygen machine. In Norway, only those who would have about a year left to live without a new lung are placed on the waiting list.

The wait for a lung transplant in Norway is now significantly shorter than it was a few years ago. “The median wait time used to be five to six months; today it’s much shorter,” says Are Martin Holm, a lung specialist at Oslo University Hospital and Mette-Marit’s attending physician, in a statement from the Norwegian Organ Donation Foundation.

On June 5 in Oslo, doctors announced that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant. Image: Keystone

One reason is the short waiting list: By the end of 2025 , only four people in Norway were on the list for a lung —ten years ago, the number was about ten times that, and at the end of 2023, it was still 15. When Mette-Marit was added to the list in early June 2026, eight patients were waiting, according to the Norwegian newspaper “VG.” “This number is very low,” says Holm. The sharp decline is likely due primarily to a single disease group: Thanks to a new medication, no one with cystic fibrosis needed a new lung in 2025. Holm assumes, however, that this extremely short waiting list is a temporary exception and that the number of patients will soon rise again.

Even by the standards of this short waiting list, Mette-Marit’s twelve days are exceptionally short—and that’s partly due to luck. Donor organs are not allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. “The waiting time depends on factors such as blood type, height, pre-existing conditions, the severity of the disease, and the availability of compatible donor lungs. When all these factors align, things can move quickly,” a specialist explained to “VG.” A direct comparison between patients is very difficult.

In Switzerland, too, the waiting time depends on such factors. According to data from Swisstransplant, 120 people were waiting for a lung in 2025. However, this is not directly comparable to the four people in Norway: The Swiss figure includes everyone who was on the list for at least one day during the year, while the Norwegian figure reflects the status at the end of the year—that is, only how many were currently waiting.

The median wait time for a lung transplant in Switzerland is 0.61 years, or about 7.3 months. This figure also cannot be compared directly with Norway’s, because the data is collected differently. “However, the individual waiting time can be significantly shorter or longer,” writes Swisstransplant. “It depends on organ availability, medical urgency, blood type, and, depending on the organ, other factors such as age or weight.”

Norway already has a presumed consent system

Using the standard benchmark of deceased donors per million inhabitants, Norway reached approximately 21 in 2024, Switzerland also reached 21, and Germany only 11.

Norway has adopted the opt-out system—unlike Switzerland, which is not expected to make the switch until 2027: Anyone who does not wish to donate must actively opt out during their lifetime. In addition, in Norway—as in Switzerland—organ donation is permitted following cardiac arrest. This means that a person for whom life-sustaining treatment has been discontinued can donate organs. In Switzerland, according to Swisstransplant, such donations accounted for just under half of all donations from deceased donors in 2025.

Mette-Marit’s illness also had a direct impact: While in Norway everyone is automatically considered a donor unless they actively opt out, those who record their consent in the registry make the decision easier for their relatives, who are ultimately involved in the process as well. Since the Royal Palace announced Mette-Marit’s placement on the waiting list, approximately 12,000 people have registered their willingness to donate, according to the Norwegian Organ Donation Foundation —180 times the number from the previous month.

More from this section