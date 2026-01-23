From July 15 to 18, the 43rd edition of the Gurten Festival will take place on Bern’s local mountain. Below is a selection of highlights and interesting facts.

WHAT'S ON WEDNESDAY: Dancehall star Sean Paul is the first major headliner on the main stage. He'll be followed by Teddy Swims, who is playing his only Swiss concert at Gurten. At the Waldbühne, the spotlight will be on Swiss acts such as Danitsa, Lunik, and Nativ.

THURSDAY: Pop stars like Lorde and Lily Allen, as well as the local trio Brandão Faber Hunger, will headline the second day at Gurten. British alternative rapper Loyle Carner and Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko will perform in the tent. Local heroes Splendid and Fischermätteli Hood Gäng will take the stage at the Waldbühne.

ON FRIDAY: The highlight of Gurten Friday is Ikkimel, the German rapper of the moment. She’ll be followed by her compatriots from Kraftklub. On the Tent Stage, Anderson Paak is expected to cause a sensation under his DJ alter ego, DJ Pee Wee. Pronto and To Athena will perform on the Waldbühne.

ON SATURDAY: To wrap up the festival, Lo & Leduc and Nina Chuba—who will be making up for her canceled concert from last year—will perform on the main stage. At the Waldbühne, Phenomden and the Tequila Boys will bring the festival to a close.

FORUM STAGE: In addition to music, the Forum Stage—which was created last year—also offers entertainment beyond the concerts. On Wednesday, Gülsha will once again present her hit show “Pitch Your Single Friend”; on Thursday, Müslüm & Nowka will perform; and on Saturday, there will be a twerking workshop.

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WHAT'S NEW: The festival is increasing its capacity by 2,000 to 27,000 people. One of the reasons cited for this is rising costs. In addition, effective immediately, only backpacks with a volume of 20 liters and PET beverage bottles with a maximum capacity of 0.5 liters are permitted.

INCLUSION: The festival offers free “Sunflower Lanyards.” The lanyard “shows in a simple and friendly way that a person has an invisible disability and may need support or special consideration,” as the festival explains.

WEATHER: The forecast points to a summery festival, according to MeteoSwiss, which responded to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. There is currently no end in sight to the current heat wave. Visitors to the Gurten can expect temperatures of around 28 degrees. The likelihood of thunderstorms is expected to be slightly higher than this week.

TICKETS: All multi-day passes are sold out, according to the festival’s response to our inquiry. Regular one-day passes are still available for all festival days. However, the Comfort Zone tickets for Wednesday are already sold out. A limited number of children’s and youth tickets are also still available.

EXTRA TRAINS: Extra trains will run from Wabern on Wednesday night and Thursday night. At 2:30 a.m., a train will serve the Bern–Biel–Solothurn route, and at 2:45 a.m., the Bern–Thun route.

MERCH DONATIONS: Proceeds from merchandise sales this year will benefit the organization Brava, according to the festival. The NGO, which operates throughout Switzerland, is committed to combating gender-based violence and sexism.