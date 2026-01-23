Stars such as Italian actress Isabella Rossellini and American director and screenwriter James Gray are expected to attend the 79th Locarno Film Festival. The film festival on Lake Maggiore is considered the most internationally renowned in Switzerland.

People The 79th edition of the film festival kicks off in Locarno

The film “Les yeux verts” will kick off the festival on Wednesday evening in the Piazza Grande. This drama, which oscillates between reality and a dream world, centers on a girl who lives in France with her family, who have fled their home country. Also on Wednesday evening, Isabella Rossellini will receive the Excellence Award in the Piazza Grande.

The 79th Locarno Film Festival will be officially opened at 6 p.m. by Minister of Culture Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. The 11-day film festival will feature 233 films, 103 of which are world premieres.

Among the 17 films in the running for the Golden Leopard is a Swiss co-production. The Swiss-Portuguese film “O Jacaré” concludes a trilogy by Lausanne-based filmmaker Basil Da Cunha.