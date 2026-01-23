"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" are back - and fortunately they don't take themselves too seriously. The new live-action film breaks with the dusty image of days gone by and pays homage to the cult toy of the 80s.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Masters of the Universe" brings the 80s cult franchise about He-Man and co. back to the movies with a big budget and star cast.

The film scores with plenty of self-irony and a surprising excursion into the real world of work.

The result is an all-round entertaining action comedy - for fans, of course, but also for the whole family.

Half-naked musclemen, talking tigers and skull castles. Every child of the 80s will be familiar with He-Man. The cult toy with the accompanying cartoon series "Masters of the Universe" was the "Barbie for boys" back then. However, the franchise disappeared from the scene after just over a decade. In recent years, toy giant Mattel has rebuilt the brand. This rebuilding has now culminated in a feature-length movie.

The studio did not let itself get carried away and pumped around 200 million dollars into the production. They hired an experienced director in Travis Knight ("Bumblebee"), were able to get some Hollywood stars on board in Nicholas Galitzine ("The Idea of You"), Camila Mendes ("Riverdale"), Jared Leto ("Tron: Ares") and Idris Elba ("Luther") and also really got the marketing drum beating.

Self-irony as self-protection

And "Masters of the Universe" certainly has the potential to be a surprise hit. Especially because the makers inject a great deal of humor into the story. In contrast to the trashy, dark movie flop with Dolph Lundgren from the 80s, the film never really takes itself seriously - on the contrary: it is dripping with self-irony. For example, jokes are made - quite rightly - about He-Man's name, villain Skeletor has to explain to his followers that his monologues always end when he stretches his arms upwards, and the soundtrack with Snap's "The Power" or Queen's "Princes Of The Universe" also makes for laughs.

Muscle man in the office

A conscious decision was made to transport part of the story into today's real world. Before Prince Adam becomes He-Man, he struggles in an office as a human resources employee. A wonderfully weird contrast.

So "Masters of the Universe" is a really positive surprise. An entertaining, imaginative action comedy that you can watch with friends and comic nerds or with the whole family. Definitely a movie with hit potential.

"Masters of the Universe" will be showing at blue Cinema from June 3

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