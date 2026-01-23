Tom Holland is back as the most beloved Spider-Man, swinging across New York’s rooftops. The new trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is generating huge excitement among Marvel fans. There are some surprising encounters in store.

New Trailer Gets Hearts Racing The beloved spider is swinging across New York’s rooftops once again

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No time? blue News summarizes for you “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is the fourth installment in the film series during the Tom Holland era.

Alongside lead actor Holland, his co-star Zendaya returns as Peter Parker’s girlfriend MJ.

Marvel fans are already celebrating the new trailer for Spidey’s surprising encounters with familiar faces.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters on July 29.

Expectations for the latest installment in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland are already sky-high. The release of the first trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” set a record in March: it racked up 718 million views in the first 24 hours alone.

The newly released trailer is now making the hearts of Marvel Universe fans race even faster. Comments on YouTube are already saying things like, “This could be the best Spider-Man ever,” or “Absolute cinema.”

And for good reason: familiar, beloved faces from the Marvel Universe appear in the trailer. Spider-Man meets the Hulk! The green giant is once again portrayed by Mark Ruffalo.

Jon Bernthal also appears as the Punisher. And in addition to many spectacular flying sequences over the rooftops of New York, the trailer also whets the appetite for more with its humorous moments.

Adult Peter Parker Is Spider-Man Full-Time

Four years have passed since the events of the last Spider-Man movie, *No Way Home*. Peter Parker is now an adult and lives on his own after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of his loved ones.

He fights crime in a New York that no longer knows him or his name, and devotes himself entirely to protecting his city: Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him increase, the pressure triggers a surprising physical transformation that threatens his very existence. At the same time, a new kind of crime gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens in theaters on July 29.

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