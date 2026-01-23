The Batman movies are among the best cinema has ever produced. This isn’t always the case with video games. But with “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight,” we’ve once again got a truly entertaining example.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight" has been available since May 22 and packs over 86 years of Batman history into a standalone open-world adventure featuring seven playable characters.

Highlights include the counter-based combat system carried over from the “Arkham” games and the dense, vertically designed Gotham City with hundreds of puzzles, over 100 suits, and legendary vehicles.

Weaknesses include the overly simplistic stealth mechanics and minor physics bugs. All in all, however, it’s a charming game for young and old alike that will delight every Batman fan.

It’s nighttime, it’s raining, and my Lego Batman glides over the rooftops of Gotham City while traffic flows below me and Arkham Asylum looms out of the fog in the distance. I pull out the grappling hook, pull myself up onto an edge, and for a moment, this little plastic Gotham feels surprisingly vast. That exact feeling never left me throughout the entire game. The developers clearly didn’t want to cut any corners here.

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A constant smile is guaranteed

"Legacy of the Dark Knight" has been available since May 22. A version for the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming in September. The open-world action-adventure was developed by TT Games, the studio behind the massive "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga." It’s their first major release since 2022. Instead of recreating a single movie, the creators drew from over 86 years of comics, movies, TV shows, and games and wove it all into a story of their own. The result is arguably the most expansive LEGO production I’ve ever played.

The story follows Bruce Wayne over decades—from a traumatized child to an inexperienced vigilante to the gray-haired leader of the Bat-family. Each chapter introduces a new companion. You train with Talia al Ghul in the League of Shadows, hunt down mob boss Carmine Falcone with Jim Gordon, and watch Dick Grayson make his way from Robin to Nightwing. There are seven playable characters in total, each with their own pace and unique gadgets. I was familiar with most of these scenes from the movies, and yet seeing them here in block form with a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor still made me smile every time.

Warner Bros.

A combat system unlike anything we’ve seen from Lego

But the real "aha" moment comes during combat. The system is practically a direct port from the acclaimed "Arkham" games. Counter-driven, with the signature rhythm of strike, dodge, and counter that flows so satisfyingly smoothly. For the first time in the Lego series, there are also three difficulty levels, and that noticeably elevates the game above the mere children’s entertainment of earlier installments.

It’s not entirely without limitations, though. Anyone who, like me, has played the “Arkham” series inside and out will rarely break a sweat, even on the highest difficulty. That takes a bit of the tension out of the whole thing, but it doesn’t change the fact that beating up hordes of villains is simply a blast. Skill trees and gadget upgrades ensure that your characters feel noticeably more powerful over time.

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Gotham is the secret star

Between story missions, you roam freely through a Gotham divided into four islands and teeming with life. Diverse architecture, pedestrians, traffic, and just about every landmark a Batman fan could wish for. The city is built with Batman’s verticality in mind, so it’s worth looking up just as often as you look ahead. Hundreds of small puzzles and side missions pop up on the map, plus there are over 100 unlockable suits and a whole fleet of vehicles ranging from the Batmobile to the legendary Tumbler.

The weak point is the stealth mechanics. Sometimes enemies stand with their backs to you, making it seem almost too simple; other times they’re crammed so close together that you’ll be spotted anyway after two silent takedowns. Fortunately, the game doesn’t punish you harshly. A failed stealth attempt simply transitions into a normal fight. A bit more polish would have done this part of Batman’s toolbox some good, though, and honestly, Nightwing feels way too similar to his younger self as Robin.

On top of that, there are a few minor technical glitches, mostly related to the physics. Sometimes my grappling hook misses an edge, sometimes a character stumbles on uneven ground, and once the camera briefly slipped out of frame. None of this was game-breaking, and it only happened a handful of times throughout the entire campaign. Noticeable enough to mention, but too rare to spoil the fun.

Warner Bros.

Who is this game for?

"Legacy of the Dark Knight" is the LEGO game that truly works for everyone. Kids will love the humor and the building, older players will appreciate the references and a combat system with depth, and in split-screen co-op, two of you can roam Gotham together from the comfort of your couch. Anyone who likes Batman even a little bit will get an astonishingly comprehensive love letter to the character. There is no online co-op, however; you can only play together locally.

In the end, one image in particular sticks with me: that rain-soaked Batman on the rooftop, surrounded by all the villains, allies, and landmarks that make up his story. TT Games didn’t try to tell a single version of the Dark Knight’s story, but all of them at once. And that’s exactly what makes this adventure so charming.