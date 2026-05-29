Max Küng has written the sequel to his family-friends vacation novel set in France: In "Supertoscana", old acquaintances and new faces meet in Italy. It's sometimes funny, sometimes silly, but always entertaining.

Following his debut novel "Fremde Freunde", "Das Magazin" columnist Max Küng once again tells the story of an unhappy vacation constellation in his new book "Supertoskana".

Is it an art form? A wicked joke by the author? Or simply an expression of the overheated, ever-so-slightly aggressive society we live in (as the saying goes: "There used to be dialectics, now there's tik-tok")? In any case, there is no character in the new novel by "Das Magazin" columnist who is not annoying:

Jean, amateur chef with a drinking problem and passive-aggressive, clever wife Jacqueline. The hosts Salome and Filipp - an artist couple -, Bernhard, the dentist with a new, young girlfriend Chrissy, their baby and a writer who remains in the background and therefore rather pale. Anyone who has read the previous novel "Fremde Freunde" will be familiar with most of this ensemble.

Three couples on vacation

As in France, the idea of the 50-somethings is good, but the execution is a disaster: Three couples spend a vacation together. A bit of lying by the pool, a bit of dolce far niente, a bit of filling their stomachs. But conflicts smoulder before anyone even arrives at the vacation villa - the structure of this loose group is extremely fragile.

Of course, it can be seen as a big plus that the people in this story are so exaggerated and almost caricatured as they go through this week's vacation: The young friend Chrissy is a gym influencer. The actor Filipp spins his visions of a theater. Jean cooks and drinks and worries about his sourdough mother. The singer Salome is aloof in the sense that she has no interest in interaction and cares more about her cat than any human being.

Finding yourself in the characters

But sometimes a little more boredom would be nice. For example, it starts to rain, not just like that, but heavily. Even the weather is a cliché. It's clear that the storm is a way of showing the mood in the Italian villa, but does everything always have to be so extreme?

Perhaps yes, at least as far as the protagonists are concerned. Because that's the only way to admit that you know them quite well - and worse: that you can recognize yourself in one or other of the characters.

In general, Max Küng manages to draw readers into this story very quickly and very cleverly. So that you don't exactly begin to like the characters, but at least you begin to understand them.

*This text by Nina Kobelt, Keystone-SDA, was realized with the help of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.