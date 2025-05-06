Katy Perry is one of the biggest pop stars of the past two decades. But recently, her career has hit a rough patch: concert attendance has fallen short of expectations, new songs have flopped, and criticism has grown louder. She will perform in Nyon on Saturday.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you When the song “I Kissed a Girl” was released in 2008, Katy Perry became a megastar overnight.

In the mid-2010s, her image began to crumble.

Her flight into space made her completely unpopular.

What happened to the megastar?

Katy Perry will perform at Paléo on Saturday, July 25, 2026. blue News will be there to cover the event. Summary created with

This article was first published on May 6, 2025, and was revised and updated in connection with Katy Perry's performance at Paléo 2026.

Not all that glitters is gold. The same goes for Katy Perry. No matter what the 41-year-old does these days, it’s met with derision, criticism, and ridicule. What happened to the megastar?

The Rise

Katy Perry in 2013. Bild: imago images/Mary Evans

When Katy Perry kissed a girl in 2008, she became world-famous overnight with her song “I Kissed a Girl.” Her top, from which whipped cream was spraying, was iconic. The song stormed the charts and reached number one in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, and numerous other countries, where it remained at the top for several weeks in each. Her follow-up single, “Hot n Cold,” also became an international hit.

Her success, combined with her rebellious image, flashy outfits, and catchy pop songs, struck a chord with an entire generation, and she became an icon of modern pop.

Her album *One of the Boys* sold millions of copies. She won numerous music awards and, with subsequent albums such as *Teenage Dream* and *Prism*, cemented her status as one of the most successful pop stars of the 2010s.

Katy Perry is currently facing a lot of criticism. Image: Instagram

"Teenage Dream" was released in August 2010. It features numerous well-known singles such as "Teenage Dream," "Firework," "E.T.," "Last Friday Night," and "The One That Got Away." The album was also a huge commercial success for Perry: All five singles released from the album reached No. 1 on the U.S. singles charts—a record previously held only by Michael Jackson. Her next album, “Prism,” continued that success with songs like “Roar” and “Dark Horse.”

The crowning achievement of Perry's success was her Super Bowl halftime show in 2015. With over 118 million viewers in the U.S. alone, her performance ranks among the most-watched halftime shows of all time.

The Crisis

Katy Perry changed her look to a platinum-blonde pixie cut. Image: Lumeimages.com

Then the world changed.

People are now preoccupied with climate change, war, and crisis. Perry’s colorful and lighthearted music no longer fits the times; artists like Lorde and Billie Eilish are now in demand—female singers who make dark music. Female singers who sing about pain and heartbreak. At the same time, Rihanna and Beyoncé—artists Perry’s age—are releasing albums with political statements, such as *Anti* and *Lemonade*. And they’re finding success with them.

So Perry wants to fit in, too. Or at least she’s trying. She’s cut off her long, jet-black, voluminous hair. From now on, she’s sporting a peroxide-blonde pixie cut. In 2017, the album *Witness* is released. Perry herself describes it as “purposeful pop,” meaning pop music that carries a message.

To promote her album, Katy Perry launched an unusual campaign: She lived for four days in a house equipped with 41 cameras, which was streamed live on YouTube. This allowed fans to virtually witness her daily life, a concept that tied in with the album title “Witness.”

But the album has sparked mixed reactions. Some praised its personal and experimental side, while others criticized the production and found it uninspired.

After the “Witness World Tour” in August 2018, Perry took a break from music. For an indefinite period, as Perry announced at the time. She wanted to step back from the music business to enjoy her personal life and devote herself to other projects. After ten years of nonstop work, she now wanted to “chill out” for the first time.

Perry then put her music career on hold for the time being and turned to other jobs. In 2018, for example, she became a judge on the talent show “American Idol.” She and Orlando Bloom also started a family. Their daughter, Daisy Dove, was born in 2020.

"The Most Desperate Comeback of the Year"

Katy Perry released her new album, "143," last year. Image: Instagram

After her maternity leave, Katy Perry released the album *Smile* in 2020. The album was recorded between 2018 and 2020 and explores themes such as resilience, hope, and self-empowerment. Once again, the reviews have been mixed.

In 2024, she finally released “143.” The album’s title is the numerical abbreviation for “I love you.” Perry describes the album as a high-energy dance album with summer vibes, a fast BPM, and full of joy, love, and light.

But here, too, Perry fails miserably.

The reviews were mostly negative, criticizing the outdated production and lackluster songwriting. The lead single “Woman’s World,” in particular, is considered controversial—even though it’s actually a feminist anthem. The reason for this is the collaboration with Dr. Luke. He is highly controversial in the music industry due to a long-standing legal dispute with the musician Kesha. Kesha had accused him of rape. After ten years, the two settled the dispute out of court.

In the video, Perry also wears mostly a white bikini, paired with surreal elements such as mechanical legs. In another scene, she holds a gas pump nozzle against her bare buttocks. At the end, Perry clings to a flying helicopter, holding a ring-shaped light in the shape of the female genitalia, and shouts, “I’m Katy Perry!”

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She was subsequently flooded with criticism on social media. Many users commented that they found the portrayal “bizarre.” One Instagram user wrote: “It’s a world of women, and 99 percent of the video shows white women with the same body type.”

The media aren't holding back on criticism either: British journalist Emily Watkins writes in the online magazine “Inews," the comeback song as "cruel to Katy Perry and to myself". She called on BBC Radio 2 to stop playing the song. Austrian journalist Verena Bogner also describes the song in an online article for the radio station FM4 as “the most desperate comeback of the year.”

Perry later explains in an Instagram video that the song is satire.

The Flight into Oblivion

Katy Perry kisses the ground after a short flight into space. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage

And just when everyone thought Katy Perry had hit rock bottom, she decided in mid-April 2025 to fly into space—along with five other women, including Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée. It was the first all-female flight since 1963.

But the feminist protest backfires. The flight is facing massive criticism online. Among other things, it was viewed as harmful to the environment and damaging to the climate. Many accused her of hypocrisy, since she had previously been committed to environmental protection but was now taking part in an expensive, resource-intensive space trip. Furthermore, the trip was viewed as a mere PR stunt with no real benefit and as setting a bad example in these times.

Katy Perry’s bizarre performance, in particular, caused quite a stir. Her promise: one song. Once in space, she sang “What a Wonderful World” and held up a flower and the setlist for her new tour to the camera. After landing, she knelt on the desert floor and kissed the sand.

The Tour

Katy Perry on her current tour. Image: Instagram

After seven years, the singer was back on tour with “The Lifetimes Tour.” However, there was no rush to buy tickets for quite some time. The tour included a total of 91 concerts and grossed over 134 million U.S. dollars.

Immediately after the premiere, videos began circulating that showed the singer in an unflattering light. Fans have criticized the poor quality of the stage design—which is partly based on AI-generated images—as well as the choreography, which they found awkward, and Perry’s lack of stage presence.

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In an Instagram comment on a fan page, she thanks her loyal fans and responds to the criticism: “I’m so grateful to you all. We’re experiencing this wonderful and wild journey together.” She goes on to write: “Please know that I’m doing well. I’ve been working hard to figure out who I am, what’s real, and what’s important to me.”

The allegations and her appearance at the opening ceremony

On June 12, 2026, she captured the attention of soccer fans everywhere when she sang the national anthem at the opening ceremony and performed her song “Wonder” live in front of an audience for the first time.

Katy Perry will perform alongside Tius Luka at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, before the group stage match between the U.S. and Paraguay. Associated Press

No sooner had Katy Perry been announced as the headliner than criticism poured in online. “Stop putting her back in the spotlight” and “What does she still have to offer the world?” were among the comments.

This stems from allegations that actress Ruby Rose made against the singer in April 2026. The Australian actress accuses Perry of sexually harassing her in 2010. The pop icon denies the allegations.

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