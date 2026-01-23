Runners in Winterthur (symbolic image). If you want to check your fitness, there's the one-leg experiment - also known as the flamingo test.
Picture: KEYSTONE
A simple balance test could reveal a surprising amount about your physical health. Researchers see the so-called flamingo test as an important indicator of strength, mobility and biological ageing. Only one question is decisive.
Expensive tests at the gym to find out how fit you are? That doesn't have to be the case. With the flamingo test, you can check your physical health.
But how exactly does it work? Researchers have discovered that the ability to balance on one leg can say more about your fitness than you think.
As you get older, it becomes more difficult to keep your balance. The reason for this is the natural decline in muscle and cartilage.
A recent study in the specialist journal "Plos One" shows that the one-legged stance is also an indicator of strength and mobility. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) recommends the test as a general balance test. Trained athletes have to stand on one leg on a balancing rail for one minute without touching the ground.
In one study, 40 people were tested, divided into two groups: 20 participants aged 20 to 65 and 20 participants over 65. The results showed that the length of time someone can stand on one leg is a reliable indicator of knee strength and mobility. The longer someone can balance, the better their physical condition.
The test also offers a glimpse into the future. The authors of the study emphasize that the ability to maintain balance on one leg is a better indicator of ageing than other parameters such as strength or gait. Those who have difficulty standing on one leg at the age of 60 have a higher risk of falls and frailty.
The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK provides guidelines for the duration of the one-legged stance, which vary according to age group.
If you find that you are not reaching the recommended time, there are simple exercises to improve your balance. You can find a few exercises here.