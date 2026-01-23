The gathering of hip-hop greats in Thurgau is entering its next phase: Among those set to perform at the Openair Frauenfeld from July 9 to 11 are Don Toliver, Gunna, Yeat, and Sido & Friends. Wiz Khalifa, however, recently canceled his performance.

As in previous years, the Openair Frauenfeld will once again draw tens of thousands of fans. (File photo)

Festival organizers are expecting over 100,000 visitors over the second weekend in July at the Grosse Allmend in Frauenfeld. Between 20 and 25 artists will perform each day. Among the biggest names are U.S. rappers Don Toliver, Gunna, and Ken Carson. German rap icon Sido will also be performing on Thursday evening alongside special guests.

Other acts announced include, for example, American rapper Bktherula, the U.S. duo Homixide Gang, German rapper Sosa La M, and German musician Ceren. However, U.S. rap star Wiz Khalifa and German rapper Haftbefehl have canceled their performances.

"We are very pleased that 90 percent of the tickets have already been sold," the Openair Frauenfeld press office said on Wednesday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Tickets are still available in all categories.